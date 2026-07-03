Stableronaldo

Stable Ronaldo is the streaming handle of Rani Netz, a Twitch creator known for high-energy variety streams, IRL content, and a style of humor built around chaos, trolling, and constant audience interaction. After an early rise through competitive gaming and reaction content, Netz spent several years reshaping both his on-stream persona and the type of content he made — a reinvention that eventually helped him rebuild momentum and expand into broader IRL streaming. That evolution became especially visible during his time with FaZe Clan, whose content division won Best Content Organization at The Streamer Awards in both 2024 and 2025. Netz became one of the more recognizable personalities associated with that era of FaZe content, even hosting the Streamer Awards red carpet during the organization’s run. With FaZe’s CORE initiative now underway, he remains one of the key figures in the group’s current creator-focused direction. In May 2026, Complex ranked Stableronaldo number 3 on "The 25 Best Streamers Right Now, Ranked," an annual list. On an episode of Complex's Re-Rank, he moved himself down to number five in his own ranking.