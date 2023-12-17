Woman Who Stabbed Dog, Bit Two People During Home Invasion Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

A woman is being sentenced after a shocking attack left a Pennsylvania family harmed and their dog killed.
Breanna Englert, a 26-year-old woman from Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, was alleged to have broken into a private residence in the late hours of the night, according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office. She was reportedly confronted by the homeowners and a concerned neighbor who ran to the home when he overheard a commotion.
Englert, who was believed to be under the influence of “controlled substances” at the time of the home invasion, allegedly stabbed the homeowner’s dog with a knife and bit two other victims. The stabbing caused the animal to have seizures and die shortly after, reports People Magazine.
The woman, who was arrested in October, pleaded guilty to the eight charges, which included recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and cruelty to animals, according to People. She was sentenced on Tuesday morning.
“Ms. Englert should thank her lucky stars that she is still alive today, because in many of the other homes in Clinton County that she could have broken into, she would have died that night,” said district attorney Dave Strouse at the sentencing.
“You invited us into your world, we never invited you to ours,” said one of the homeowners, a retired school teacher whose identity was not revealed. “You broke into our house with a knife. If it wasn’t for our neighbors, I don’t know what would have happened. I truly believe our neighbors saved our lives that night.”
The victim also claimed that the break-in left her grandchildren traumatized.
Engert reportedly gave a teary-eyed apology to the victims on Tuesday and asked the court to let her complete a drug rehabilitation program, blaming her criminal history on her addiction to prescription drugs and methamphetamine.
Englert was given a 12-year maximum sentence with eligibility for parole after three and a half years.