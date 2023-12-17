Woman Who Stabbed Dog, Bit Two People During Home Invasion Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

The woman, who was arrested in October, pleaded guilty to the eight charges, which included recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and cruelty to animals, according to People. She was sentenced on Tuesday morning.

“Ms. Englert should thank her lucky stars that she is still alive today, because in many of the other homes in Clinton County that she could have broken into, she would have died that night,” said district attorney Dave Strouse at the sentencing.

“You invited us into your world, we never invited you to ours,” said one of the homeowners, a retired school teacher whose identity was not revealed. “You broke into our house with a knife. If it wasn’t for our neighbors, I don’t know what would have happened. I truly believe our neighbors saved our lives that night.”

The victim also claimed that the break-in left her grandchildren traumatized.

Engert reportedly gave a teary-eyed apology to the victims on Tuesday and asked the court to let her complete a drug rehabilitation program, blaming her criminal history on her addiction to prescription drugs and methamphetamine.

Englert was given a 12-year maximum sentence with eligibility for parole after three and a half years.