Spank Rock

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Music

Premiere: Listen to Spank Rock's "WOW Crime"

The future of conscious rap.

Lauren Nostro4159 days ago
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Music

Spank Rock - "Gully (With You Remix)"

I see Switch being described these days as "ex-Major Lazer," which is totally getting it wrong. Major Lazer is ex-Switch. The sound of the first album is undeniably his. Go listen to his solo stuff from around the same time and tell me that you disagree. Since that rupture we've been hearing less of him. Gone are the glory days of the late 2000s when every few weeks a new Switch tune would come out and just devastate everyone with it's hypeness and originality. He wrote the book on glitch house.

walmerc4242 days ago
spank rock sean maung
Music

Spank Rock - "Back Up"

Considering that Baltimore's Spank Rock is a true OG club music rap vocalist, the artist born Naeem Juwan being back at the forefront as club music ma

marcuskdowling4302 days ago
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Music

Spank Rock ft. Amanda Blank - "Assassin"

Whoooo! That's the sound I make when I come across a banger like this one. For those of you who were wondering if Spank Rock was ever gonna come back,

walmerc4302 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to Spank Rock's "Assassin" f/ Amanda Blank

Spank Rock is heading on tour this month, too.

Lauren Nostro4305 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Spank Rock - "Gully (Brodinski Remix)"

What's the best way to up the ante on Spank Rock's stellar single "Gully?" Have Brodinski rinse out his banging French techno vibes on it of course. S

brenttactic4385 days ago
trippys theme
Music

Trippy Turtle ft. Spank Rock - "Trippy's Theme (TWRK Remix)"

Talk about aligning everyone who's currently killing it into one nice and tidy pile. This is the kind of shit that Mad Decent does best; they take som

khrisd4395 days ago
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Music

Spank Rock - "Gully"

It can very easily be said of Baltimore-born but globally-influential hip-house rapper Spank Rock that he inspired a generation to free their minds so their asses could follow. On the new Boys Noize and Kid Kamillion-produced track "Gully," one of underground music's most beloved emcees is back at it again, same as it ever was, just as explosive as ever before.

marcuskdowling4447 days ago

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