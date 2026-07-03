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Latest Stories

Life

Miami Beach Announces It's 'Breaking Up' With Spring Break Over Fatal Shootings, Lawlessness

In a new social media campaign, the city revealed additional security measures it will take to contain crowds.

tara mahadevan865 days ago
One Veracity 1
Sneakers

Why OneVeracity, a Sneaker YouTube Pioneer, Left It All Behind

OneVeracity was one of the earliest Sneaker YouTube faces, but he left it all behind to pursue his career. Here's his reflections on his time on YouTube.

Matt Welty1354 days ago
Miami Beach Women Arrested
Life

2 Women Arrested for Drugging and Robbing Miami Beach Tourist

Two women are facing charges after police said they drugged and robbed a tourist, spending thousands of dollars on his credit card and stealing items from him.

Brad Callas1753 days ago
Miami Beach Violent Arrest
Life

5 Miami Beach Police Officers Charged With Battery After Violent Arrest of Two Black Men Caught on Video

Five Florida police officers have been charged with battery connected to the violent arrests of two Black men last week, prosecutors announced Monday.

Brad Callas1808 days ago
Miami Beach Tourist case
Life

Men Accused of Drugging, Raping Miami Beach Tourist Could Face Homicide Charges

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is investigating homicide charges in the case against two men accused of raping a Miami Beach tourist who was found dead.

Brad Callas1829 days ago
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Nike LeBron 8 'South Beach' CZ0328-400 Pair
Sneakers

'South Beach' Nike LeBron 8 Release Gets Pushed Back

LeBron James' coveted 'South Beach' Nike LeBron 8 is being re-released in July 2021. Click here for a detailed look and info on when the shoe is returning.

Brandon Richard1841 days ago
miami police drugging
Life

Two Spring Breakers Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman Who Was Found Dead in Miami Beach

Police say that Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor met the woman at a restaurant and gave her a green pill. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

Brenton Blanchet1942 days ago
Tourists walk by Ocean drive restaurants
Life

Mayor Declares Miami's South Beach a State of Emergency, Curfew Imposed

Mayor Dan Gelber's measures are expected to last at least 72 hours while an extended state of emergency is being discussed by city officials.

Xavier Hamilton1944 days ago
Pharrell Williams attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards
Music

You Can Now Book Rooms at Pharrell's New Goodtime Hotel in Miami

The legendary producer and Miami-based entrepreneur, David Grutman, have come together to create The Goodtime on Washington Ave on South Beach.

Xavier Hamilton1959 days ago
end of decade hype sneaker lead
Sneakers

The Most Hyped Sneakers of the Decade

The most hyped sneakers that defined the 2010-2019 decade, including Red Octobers, Yeezy Boosts, and Nike Mags.

Matt Welty2430 days ago
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South Beach Tow Bernice Defies Death And Seeks Revenge
Pop Culture

Fans Are Showing Love to 'South Beach Tow' Star Bernice With Classic Scene

Fans are paying homage to Bernice's dedication to her job by resurfacing her most iconic moment. 

Xavier Hamilton2480 days ago
Nike React Element 87 'Royal Tint/Black Wolf Grey Solar Red' AQ1090 400 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Gives the React Element 87 the 'South Beach' Treatment

The Nike React Element 87 has surfaced in a South Beach-esque 'Royal Tint' color scheme slated to release in February 2019.

Mike DeStefano2731 days ago
Nike Air Max Plus 97 'South Beach' Release Date
Sneakers

Nike Takes the Air Max Plus 97 to South Beach

The Nike Air Max Plus 97 appears in a new twist of the 'South Beach' colorway with a mostly white scheme that includes palm trees and blue/pink accents.

Michael Conway2807 days ago
Nike Cortez 'South Beach' BV2527 400 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Takes the Cortez to South Beach

Nike has released a new colorway of the Cortez in the popular 'South Beach' makeup. A teal upper is accented by black overlays, and pink detailing.

Mike DeStefano2811 days ago
nba x nike air force 1 07 lv8 south beach
Sneakers

Nike Takes the AF1 to South Beach

NBA and Nike have released the official images for a forthcoming collab featuring the Nike Air Force 1 Low in a Miami Heat-themed 'South Beach' colorway.

Michael Conway2860 days ago
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Nike Air Max 97 'South Beach' 921826 102 (Pair)
Sneakers

Miami Vibes Make Their Way to the Air Max 97

Official release information for the 'South Beach' Nike Air Max 97.

Mike DeStefano3030 days ago
Nike LeBron 15 'South Beach' (On Court)
Sneakers

LeBron Takes It Back to South Beach

The latest pair of Nike LeBron 15s from the #LeBronWatch is inspired by the classic 'South Beach' LeBron 8 color scheme.

Mike DeStefano3034 days ago
Nike Air Max 98 'Pure Platinum/Obsidian/Kinetic Green' 640744 005 (Front Pair)
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at 'South Beach' Air Max 98s

The release date for Nike's new Air Max 98 'South Beach' sneakers.

Riley Jones3045 days ago

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