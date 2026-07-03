Latest Stories
Miami Beach Announces It's 'Breaking Up' With Spring Break Over Fatal Shootings, Lawlessness
In a new social media campaign, the city revealed additional security measures it will take to contain crowds.
Why OneVeracity, a Sneaker YouTube Pioneer, Left It All Behind
OneVeracity was one of the earliest Sneaker YouTube faces, but he left it all behind to pursue his career. Here's his reflections on his time on YouTube.
2 Women Arrested for Drugging and Robbing Miami Beach Tourist
Two women are facing charges after police said they drugged and robbed a tourist, spending thousands of dollars on his credit card and stealing items from him.
5 Miami Beach Police Officers Charged With Battery After Violent Arrest of Two Black Men Caught on Video
Five Florida police officers have been charged with battery connected to the violent arrests of two Black men last week, prosecutors announced Monday.
Men Accused of Drugging, Raping Miami Beach Tourist Could Face Homicide Charges
The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is investigating homicide charges in the case against two men accused of raping a Miami Beach tourist who was found dead.
'South Beach' Nike LeBron 8 Release Gets Pushed Back
LeBron James' coveted 'South Beach' Nike LeBron 8 is being re-released in July 2021. Click here for a detailed look and info on when the shoe is returning.
Two Spring Breakers Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman Who Was Found Dead in Miami Beach
Police say that Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor met the woman at a restaurant and gave her a green pill. Authorities are still investigating the incident.
Mayor Declares Miami's South Beach a State of Emergency, Curfew Imposed
Mayor Dan Gelber's measures are expected to last at least 72 hours while an extended state of emergency is being discussed by city officials.
You Can Now Book Rooms at Pharrell's New Goodtime Hotel in Miami
The legendary producer and Miami-based entrepreneur, David Grutman, have come together to create The Goodtime on Washington Ave on South Beach.
The Most Hyped Sneakers of the Decade
The most hyped sneakers that defined the 2010-2019 decade, including Red Octobers, Yeezy Boosts, and Nike Mags.
Fans Are Showing Love to 'South Beach Tow' Star Bernice With Classic Scene
Fans are paying homage to Bernice's dedication to her job by resurfacing her most iconic moment.
Nike Gives the React Element 87 the 'South Beach' Treatment
The Nike React Element 87 has surfaced in a South Beach-esque 'Royal Tint' color scheme slated to release in February 2019.
Nike Takes the Air Max Plus 97 to South Beach
The Nike Air Max Plus 97 appears in a new twist of the 'South Beach' colorway with a mostly white scheme that includes palm trees and blue/pink accents.
Nike Takes the Cortez to South Beach
Nike has released a new colorway of the Cortez in the popular 'South Beach' makeup. A teal upper is accented by black overlays, and pink detailing.
Nike Takes the AF1 to South Beach
NBA and Nike have released the official images for a forthcoming collab featuring the Nike Air Force 1 Low in a Miami Heat-themed 'South Beach' colorway.
Miami Vibes Make Their Way to the Air Max 97
Official release information for the 'South Beach' Nike Air Max 97.
LeBron Takes It Back to South Beach
The latest pair of Nike LeBron 15s from the #LeBronWatch is inspired by the classic 'South Beach' LeBron 8 color scheme.
Best Look Yet at 'South Beach' Air Max 98s
The release date for Nike's new Air Max 98 'South Beach' sneakers.