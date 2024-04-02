GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion Preview Upcoming Soulja Boy-Sampling Collab

"I'm thick as hell. How I get that ass, huh?" Big Glo says at the beginning of the video, before it switches over to her and Meg wearing two-piece outfits.

"Go Meg," Glo repeats six times in the snippet before Meg responds, "Get 'em Glo," while twerking in booty shorts.

The song has an Apr. 5 release date, just in time for the Hot Girl Summer Tour, which Meg and Glo will embark on next month. The 31-city outing marks Meg's first arena tour as headliner and has already sold out 13 shows.

According to a tracklist for Glo's new project, EHHTHANG EHHTHANG, the song in question is likely entitled "Wanna Be."

"EHHTHANG EHHTHANG track list is finally here!! What song y’all ready to hear?!!!" she wrote in a post to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.