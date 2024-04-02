GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion Preview Upcoming Soulja Boy-Sampling Collab

Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla are "too thick" in a snippet of their new Soulja Boy-sampling single.
To kick off Q2, on Tuesday, the Southern femcees posted a clip of what sounds like a first-time collaboration between them, which samples Soulja's 2010 classic, "Pretty Boy Swag."
"I'm thick as hell. How I get that ass, huh?" Big Glo says at the beginning of the video, before it switches over to her and Meg wearing two-piece outfits.
"Go Meg," Glo repeats six times in the snippet before Meg responds, "Get 'em Glo," while twerking in booty shorts.
The song has an Apr. 5 release date, just in time for the Hot Girl Summer Tour, which Meg and Glo will embark on next month. The 31-city outing marks Meg's first arena tour as headliner and has already sold out 13 shows.
According to a tracklist for Glo's new project, EHHTHANG EHHTHANG, the song in question is likely entitled "Wanna Be."
"EHHTHANG EHHTHANG track list is finally here!! What song y’all ready to hear?!!!" she wrote in a post to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.
In Feb., Glo gushed on the Past Your Bedtime podcast that Soulja Boy was her elementary school crush, as they both have the same Jul. 28 birthday, making them both Leos.
"You know, back in the day, I loved Soulja Boy so bad," she said around the 2:30 mark of the video below. "He was my favorite artist. I had the biggest crush on Soulja Boy. When I was, like, eight, and shit I thought I was gonna be his 'Soulja Girl.'