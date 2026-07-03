Soccer Jerseys

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A black and blue Argentina soccer jersey with ornate patterns, featuring the number 10, Adidas logo, and AFA crest.
Sports

How to Buy: Adidas Argentina Messi Authentic Away Jersey

Here's what you need to know about the $180 authentic away jersey.

Oruny Choi1 day ago
A person wearing a green and white patterned shirt with a red collar and light blue pants, standing against a white background.
Sports

Nike FTBL Mexico Goalie Top: How to Buy

The goalkeeper's top is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff28 days ago
Two soccer jerseys: Argentina's blue with floral patterns and number 10, and Mexico's white with a black and green crest.
Sports

Adidas 2026 FIFA World Cup Jerseys: How to Buy

Adidas has dropped home and away kits for 25 national federations ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Complex Staff113 days ago
Two Portugal national football team jerseys, red and white, hang against a backdrop of colorful sardine cans on shelves.
Style

Puma Reveals 2026 World Cup Kits Featuring Portugal, Morocco, Ghana and More

A total of 11 nations are represented in the collection, including Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Egypt.

tara mahadevan118 days ago
Argentina national football team jersey with blue and white stripes, number 19, Adidas logo, and AFA badge.
Style

Adidas Bringbacks Remixed Argentina Jersey: How to Buy

The reimagined Argentina national team jersey is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff139 days ago
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A long-sleeved soccer jersey with a gradient of green, yellow, and red. It features "Marley Football" and "XLV" logos.
Music

Bob Marley Complex Exclusive Soccer Jersey: How to Buy

A Complex exclusive featuring the reggae icon's signature rasta colors and football-inspired design, available now.

Complex Staff244 days ago
Five soccer jerseys hanging on a rack, each with unique designs and team logos, displaying vibrant colors and patterns.
Sports

Adidas and MLS Archive Collection Teases 10 New Retro Kits

The hit collaboration is coming back with retro-inspired kits honoring each team's legacy.

Alex Ocho411 days ago
Sneakers

How Trapstar's Puma Collaboration Is Spreading London Culture to the World

We spoke to the brand's creative director, Mike Trapstar, about getting to design his own pair of Puma sneakers and more.

Matt Welty3880 days ago
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Style

Here's What Soccer Jerseys Created by Kanye West and Other Fashion Designers Would Look Like

This designer created fashion-inspired soccer kits we'd like to see take the pitch.

Cameron Wolf4011 days ago
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Sneakers

20 Clothing Items Every Stylish Sneakerhead Should Own

It takes a lot of build a great wardrobe. This is what sneakerheads need to complete theirs.

Matt Welty4090 days ago
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Sports

Photos of Arsenal's 2015/16 Puma Kits Have Leaked

Arsenal and Puma's partnership continues.

Wil Jones4136 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Image
Sports

Nike Unveil New Netherlands and Portugal Away Kits

Nike has revealed the new away kits for Portugal and the Netherlands, both shirts colors of the national flags with inspiration from their style of football.

Wil Jones4137 days ago
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Style

Sexist Washing Instruction Labels Tell Men to "Give This Jersey to Your Woman, It's Her Job"

The company tried to justify the labels on Twitter and only made things worse.

andrewlasane4147 days ago

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