Watch Dr. Dre, Snoop, and 50 Cent Diagnose Jimmy Kimmel With Missing Penis in Hilarious 'Dre’s Anatomy' Skit

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Eminem stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to star in a hilarious sketch parodying Grey's Anatomy.
Entitled Dre's Anatomy, the sketch sees Kimmel admitted to a hospital for a colonoscopy, only for the nurse to discover that the late-night host doesn't have a penis. Dre double-checks and struggles to find anything, so he invites Snoop Dogg to come in and take a closer look with his magnifying glass.
That yields no results, too, so they bring in 50 Cent, who brings in a telescope. As the sketch reaches its end, the medical equipment slowly morphs into the beat for Dre's "Still D.R.E." Eminem also shows up in a preview for a show entitled EM, which could be a nod to ER.
Dre, Snoop, and Fif also stopped by Kimmel for an interview, where they discussed the legacy of hip-hop, but also what they have in store for the future.
"Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now: Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year," Dre teased. "And I actually talked to him and he said it's okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show. So he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow."
Snoop and Dre also reiterated that they're still working on their second album ever together. "The first album I’ve done with Snoop was in 1993 and it’s the only album I’ve ever produced on Snoop," he shared. "Thirty years ago. So now, believe it or not, we’re getting together again and we’re almost done with the album. The first album was called Doggystyle, so we decided to flip it and call this one Missionary."
Snoop added, "Oh, it's going to come out. Dr. Dre will begin mixing in mid-April."
Their appearance on Kimmel comes after Dre was honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he was joined by Interscope's Jimmy Iovine, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent.