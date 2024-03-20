Watch Dr. Dre, Snoop, and 50 Cent Diagnose Jimmy Kimmel With Missing Penis in Hilarious 'Dre’s Anatomy' Skit

Dre, Snoop, and Fif also stopped by Kimmel for an interview, where they discussed the legacy of hip-hop, but also what they have in store for the future.

"Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now: Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year," Dre teased. "And I actually talked to him and he said it's okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show. So he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow."

Snoop and Dre also reiterated that they're still working on their second album ever together. "The first album I’ve done with Snoop was in 1993 and it’s the only album I’ve ever produced on Snoop," he shared. "Thirty years ago. So now, believe it or not, we’re getting together again and we’re almost done with the album. The first album was called Doggystyle, so we decided to flip it and call this one Missionary."

Snoop added, "Oh, it's going to come out. Dr. Dre will begin mixing in mid-April."