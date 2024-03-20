Snoop Dogg Gives Hilarious Speech at Dr. Dre's Walk of Fame Ceremony With Eminem and 50 Cent in Attendance

Dr. Dre was officially honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.
The ceremony was attended by several of 59-year-old Dre's frequent collaborators, including Interscope's Jimmy Iovine, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent, as the legendary producer/MC received the 2,775th star in Walk of Fame's celebrated history.
Snoop's tribute to Dre was the highlight of the afternoon, as the 52-year-old Long Beach rapper described the Aftermath CEO as "my teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector, and most importantly a good friend."
But first Snoop had "to thank me," hilariously giving himself props a number of times for connecting with Dre. "I wanna thank me for taking the call from Warren and Dr. Dre in '91, even though I hung up on Warren a few times 'cause I thought the n***a was lying. ... I wanna thank me for showing up on time at the Super Bowl."
From there, the Doggystyle rapper honored Dre by delivering a lengthy verse he crafted for the special occasion.
"Dr. Dre, my brother from another mother, a rock in the sands on the beach he'd soon discover/Now we deep cover, blood brothers on a mission, Dre's edition," Snoop said. "House with no furniture, studio in the back with a little bit of food in the kitchen/Long Beach to Compton to Calabasas, compositions; pay attention/Quincy had Michael, they rewrote the cycle/So if Dre is Q and Mike is Snoop, we bang G thang, motherfucking supergroup."
Meanwhile, Iovine also took the podium to call Dre "the greatest ever."
"Dre is the greatest partner, friend, ally you could possibly have," he said. "For all you people out there that are aspiring to get into entertainment, when you go to bed tonight, pray you meet a Dr. Dre."
See more of the ceremony in the video below.
Dre is far from the first hip-hop artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, following in the footsteps of legends such as Ice-T, Ice Cube, Tupac Shakur, LL Cool J, Snoop, 50 Cent, Missy Elliott, and Ludacris, among others.