Snoop Dogg Gives Hilarious Speech at Dr. Dre's Walk of Fame Ceremony With Eminem and 50 Cent in Attendance

Dr. Dre was officially honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by several of 59-year-old Dre's frequent collaborators, including Interscope's Jimmy Iovine, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent, as the legendary producer/MC received the 2,775th star in Walk of Fame's celebrated history.

Snoop's tribute to Dre was the highlight of the afternoon, as the 52-year-old Long Beach rapper described the Aftermath CEO as "my teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector, and most importantly a good friend."

But first Snoop had "to thank me," hilariously giving himself props a number of times for connecting with Dre. "I wanna thank me for taking the call from Warren and Dr. Dre in '91, even though I hung up on Warren a few times 'cause I thought the n***a was lying. ... I wanna thank me for showing up on time at the Super Bowl."