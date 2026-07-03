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Donald Trump
Sneakers

Donald Trump Says He's Attending Sneaker Con in Philadelphia

Sneaker Con issues vague statement following backlash.

Complex Staff882 days ago
Sneaker Con 2016
Sneakers

Sneaker Con Bans Mystery Boxes

Weeks after videos of mystery box sales at Sneaker Con sparked backlash online, the traveling convention has banned their sale at its events outright.

Brendan Dunne1260 days ago

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