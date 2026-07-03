Featured
The Nike Roshe was created in 2012 and was popular until 2014. Here's how the shoe rose and fell so quickly.Tim Newcomb
Getting rid of 100+ pairs was a daunting task, but it felt good in the end.Matt Welty
Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird says Kyrie Irving surprised her with her own sneakers. The WNBA champ also discusses women's Jordans and childhood favorites.Matt Welty
Air Max Day has become a month-long celebration with re-releases of shoes like the Nike Air Max 90 “Bacon," but what often gets lost are the shoe collectors.Matt Welty