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Sneakers

Briony Douglas on Sneaker Art and the Pains of Copping in Canada

The Toronto-based visual artist reimagines the sneakerhead archetype in 2020 via elegance, sophistication, and weirdness.

Calum Marsh2181 days ago
PJ Tucker Sneakers
Sneakers

P.J. Tucker Spent $200K on Sneakers This Past Season

P.J. Tucker was named the Sneaker Champ this year in the NBA, and he reveals that he spent close to $200k on shoes this past season, talks about getting offered a sneaker deal, and whether or not him and Nick Young have a sneaker rivalry.

Matt Welty2950 days ago
New Balance 990
Sneakers

Why Collecting Sneakers Gets Better as You Get Older

Sneaker collecting might be a young man's game, but it can get better as you get older. Why Collecting Sneakers Gets Better as You Get Older

Matt Welty3262 days ago
New Balance Collectors
Sneakers

Exclusive: New Balance Allowed Its Biggest Collectors to Make Their Dream Shoes

Six collectors from across Europe and America went to the brand's Flimby factory to make their own 1-of-1 sneakers.

Matt Welty3287 days ago
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Complex Closets Chris Brown
Sneakers

Chris Brown Shows Off The Most Insane Sneaker Collection We've Ever Seen On Complex Closets

Chris Brown gives Complex's Joe La Puma an extensive tour of his never-before-seen insane sneaker collection, talks about his love for Allen Iverson growing up and how he brought 1,000 pairs of shoes on tour.

Matt Welty3287 days ago
Nike Mag 2016 3
Sneakers

Nike Releasing the Mag Changes Sneaker Collecting Forever

Nike is finally releasing the Mags from "Back to the Future Part II," but is it good for sneaker culture?

Russ Bengtson3570 days ago
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Sneakers

Watch DJ Khaled Talk About the Keys to Sneaker Investment

Showing off his valuable collection again.

Brandon Richard3683 days ago
Sneakers

DJ Skee's Sneaker Collection Is Worth More Than $400K

StockX visited DJ Skee to take inventory of his massive sneaker collection, which the site valued at $404K. Here's how it all breaks down.

Riley Jones3707 days ago
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Sneakers

Meet the 17-Year-Old With the Best O.G. Air Jordan 1 Collection

How Dylan Ratner amassed a rare collection of vintage Air Jordans before even graduating high school.

Matt Welty3724 days ago
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Sneakers

Chris Bosh Revealed His Favorite Sneakers of All-Time

"I wanted a pair so bad when I was a kid."

Riley Jones3732 days ago

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