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Sole Collector Sneaker Battles T-Mark vs Mouse Jones
Sneakers

T-Mark vs Mouse Jones | Sneaker Battles

In this episode of Sneaker Battles, Terrel Marcus (aka T-Mark) is facing off against Mouse Jones who has the best sneakers in their respective collections.

Complex1628 days ago
Smoke DZA Complex Sneaker Battles
Sneakers

Smoke DZA Is Hosting 'Sneaker Battles' on Caffeine

New episodes for Complex's 'Sneaker Battles' series are on their way. The show will pit top sneakerheads against each other in a live face-off on Caffeine.

Complex1677 days ago
Heisman Award Winner DeVonta Smith vs Elite Quarterback Kellen Mond In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMP
Sneakers

Heisman Award Winner DeVonta Smith vs Elite Quarterback Kellen Mond In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two NFL draft picks throwing down in the Sneaker Gridiron! In one corner, he’s a Heisman Trophy Award winning wide receiver repping out of Amite, Louisiana. The Slim Reaper #6 Smitty aka DeVonta Smith is here to battle!

Complex1914 days ago
Yeezy Busta vs Jacob Starr In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Sneakers

Yeezy Busta vs Jacob Starr In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two Youtubers getting jiggy on the battle stage! In one corner, he's a real life veteran, while you were rocking Air Forces 1’s he was in the Air Force, son! From trips to the thrift shops, to videos on the live cop!

Complex1921 days ago
Sech Music vs YankeeKicks In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Sneakers

Sech Music vs YankeeKicks In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we are putting two acquaintances up against one another. In one corner, he is a Panamanian artist best known for his hit single “Otro Trajo” which has garnered over 550 million views on YouTube! Hailing from Rio Abajo, Panama, Sech is here to battle!

Complex1928 days ago
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Harrison Nevel vs Unbreakable Kicks In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Sneakers

Harrison Nevel vs Unbreakable Kicks In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

Tony Mui and the crew are back with a brand new season of Sneaker Battles and this time we pulled out all the stops! New set, new cameras and new battlers! In one corner, he’s a PE collector and the founding member of the UB Army! Chicago’s very own UnbreakableKicks is here to battle!

Complex1935 days ago
Jamal Adams Seattle Seahawks vs Cam Jordan New Orleans Saints In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Sneakers

Jamal Adams Seattle Seahawks vs Cam Jordan New Orleans Saints In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two NFL Pro-Bowlers throwing down in the Sneaker Gauntlet! In one corner he is a Strong Safety for the Seattle Seahawks! Catch the Commander in Chief puffing on cigar and no security, #33 PresidentMal aka Jamal Adams is here to battle!

Complex1996 days ago
DJBigBoyCheng vs Jimboslice In An Epic SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Sneakers

DJBigBoyCheng vs Jimboslice In An Epic SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we give the commenters what they want! In one corner, his instagram is sneaker encyclopedia. We don’t know much about this man, but we are going to learn today! No relations to Kimbo, Jimboslice is here to battle!

Complex2143 days ago
Jumpmanbostic vs DJGregStreet In A Legendary SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Sneakers

Jumpmanbostic vs DJGregStreet In A Legendary SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have a very, dare I say mythical battle going down! In one corner he’s got more J’s than Jack & Jill Jamming to Jadakiss in JiuJitsu class! The OG Mark Bostic aka Jumpmanbostic is here to battle!!!

Complex2145 days ago
Extra Butter's Bernie Gross vs SneakerRoom's Suraj Kaufman In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Sneakers

Extra Butter's Bernie Gross vs SneakerRoom's Suraj Kaufman In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two representatives from completely different sneaker boutiques going head to head! In one corner he is the CEO of SneakerRoom located in Jersey City, NJ! Suraj Kaufman aka TheRealSuraj201 is here to battle!

Complex2152 days ago
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RichieLe vs Franalations In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Sneakers

RichieLe vs Franalations In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two independent business men throwing down in the Sneaker Gauntlet! In one corner he's a member of the million subscriber Youtuber club, he’s got his own clothing line, no relations to Bruce or Jet, RichieLe is here to battle!

Complex2159 days ago
SoleStage Owner TheOriginalSaam vs OG Collector DontChargeAbdul In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Sneakers

SoleStage Owner TheOriginalSaam vs OG Collector DontChargeAbdul In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we MAY HAVE THEE sleeper battle of the season! In one corner, he likes to remain low key and let his sneakers do the talking! When he pulls up to your sneaker spot make sure the kicks are paid for cause DontChargeAbdul is here to battle!

Complex2166 days ago
Kyrie / Kobe Collector, MaallyMal vs Spacecampfresh In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Sneakers

Kyrie / Kobe Collector, MaallyMal vs Spacecampfresh In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we are putting two sneaker influencers up against one another! In one corner he is a Kyrie & Kobe collector hailing from New Jersey! The self proclaimed Social Introvert, Jamaal Stanton aka MaallyMall is here to battle!

Complex2173 days ago
WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston vs Elite Sneaker Customizer Mache In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Sneakers

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston vs Elite Sneaker Customizer Mache In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we are putting the client up against the supplier! In one corner he is marksman with the airbrush, your favorite celebrity’s sneaker customizer, one of the realest to do it! Dan Gamache aka Mache Custom Kicks is here to battle!

Complex2180 days ago
The Green Goblin, Jalen Mills vs Miami Dolphins Davon Godchaux In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Sneakers

The Green Goblin, Jalen Mills vs Miami Dolphins Davon Godchaux In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle the NFL is in the building! In one corner, he is a defensive tackle for the Miami Dolphins, 300 plus pounds of pure power, #56 Davon Godchaux is here to battle!

Complex2187 days ago
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Tamara Dhia vs Reina Koyano In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Sneakers

Tamara Dhia vs Reina Koyano In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two incredible ladies gracing the battle stage! In one corner, she is a designer, illustrator, and overall wizard with the pen! Reina Koyano aka VivaLaReina is here to battle!

Complex2194 days ago
DaniLeigh vs Smoke DZA in a Spicy Sneaker Battle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Sneakers

DaniLeigh vs Smoke DZA in a Spicy Sneaker Battle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

Season 2 of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle is back! In one corner he is a rapper, songwriter, hailing from Harlem, NY! The KushedGod - Smoke DZA is here to battle! And in the other corner, she is a singer, songwriter, you may have seen her hopping out of the whip doing viral dance challenges...

Complex2201 days ago
Josh Luber of StockX vs Charlotte Hornets Bismack Biyombo in a Sneaker Battle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Sneakers

Josh Luber of StockX vs Charlotte Hornets Bismack Biyombo in a Sneaker Battle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle, we have a "David vs Goliath" battle! In one corner he is the co-founder of one of the largest online sneaker marketplaces in the world, StockX's very own Josh Luber is here to battle!

Complex2222 days ago

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