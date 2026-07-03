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T-Mark vs Mouse Jones | Sneaker Battles
In this episode of Sneaker Battles, Terrel Marcus (aka T-Mark) is facing off against Mouse Jones who has the best sneakers in their respective collections.
Smoke DZA Is Hosting 'Sneaker Battles' on Caffeine
New episodes for Complex's 'Sneaker Battles' series are on their way. The show will pit top sneakerheads against each other in a live face-off on Caffeine.
Heisman Award Winner DeVonta Smith vs Elite Quarterback Kellen Mond In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two NFL draft picks throwing down in the Sneaker Gridiron! In one corner, he’s a Heisman Trophy Award winning wide receiver repping out of Amite, Louisiana. The Slim Reaper #6 Smitty aka DeVonta Smith is here to battle!
Yeezy Busta vs Jacob Starr In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two Youtubers getting jiggy on the battle stage! In one corner, he's a real life veteran, while you were rocking Air Forces 1’s he was in the Air Force, son! From trips to the thrift shops, to videos on the live cop!
Sech Music vs YankeeKicks In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we are putting two acquaintances up against one another. In one corner, he is a Panamanian artist best known for his hit single “Otro Trajo” which has garnered over 550 million views on YouTube! Hailing from Rio Abajo, Panama, Sech is here to battle!
Harrison Nevel vs Unbreakable Kicks In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Tony Mui and the crew are back with a brand new season of Sneaker Battles and this time we pulled out all the stops! New set, new cameras and new battlers! In one corner, he’s a PE collector and the founding member of the UB Army! Chicago’s very own UnbreakableKicks is here to battle!
Jamal Adams Seattle Seahawks vs Cam Jordan New Orleans Saints In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two NFL Pro-Bowlers throwing down in the Sneaker Gauntlet! In one corner he is a Strong Safety for the Seattle Seahawks! Catch the Commander in Chief puffing on cigar and no security, #33 PresidentMal aka Jamal Adams is here to battle!
DJBigBoyCheng vs Jimboslice In An Epic SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we give the commenters what they want! In one corner, his instagram is sneaker encyclopedia. We don’t know much about this man, but we are going to learn today! No relations to Kimbo, Jimboslice is here to battle!
Jumpmanbostic vs DJGregStreet In A Legendary SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have a very, dare I say mythical battle going down! In one corner he’s got more J’s than Jack & Jill Jamming to Jadakiss in JiuJitsu class! The OG Mark Bostic aka Jumpmanbostic is here to battle!!!
Extra Butter's Bernie Gross vs SneakerRoom's Suraj Kaufman In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two representatives from completely different sneaker boutiques going head to head! In one corner he is the CEO of SneakerRoom located in Jersey City, NJ! Suraj Kaufman aka TheRealSuraj201 is here to battle!
RichieLe vs Franalations In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two independent business men throwing down in the Sneaker Gauntlet! In one corner he's a member of the million subscriber Youtuber club, he’s got his own clothing line, no relations to Bruce or Jet, RichieLe is here to battle!
SoleStage Owner TheOriginalSaam vs OG Collector DontChargeAbdul In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we MAY HAVE THEE sleeper battle of the season! In one corner, he likes to remain low key and let his sneakers do the talking! When he pulls up to your sneaker spot make sure the kicks are paid for cause DontChargeAbdul is here to battle!
Kyrie / Kobe Collector, MaallyMal vs Spacecampfresh In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we are putting two sneaker influencers up against one another! In one corner he is a Kyrie & Kobe collector hailing from New Jersey! The self proclaimed Social Introvert, Jamaal Stanton aka MaallyMall is here to battle!
WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston vs Elite Sneaker Customizer Mache In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we are putting the client up against the supplier! In one corner he is marksman with the airbrush, your favorite celebrity’s sneaker customizer, one of the realest to do it! Dan Gamache aka Mache Custom Kicks is here to battle!
The Green Goblin, Jalen Mills vs Miami Dolphins Davon Godchaux In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle the NFL is in the building! In one corner, he is a defensive tackle for the Miami Dolphins, 300 plus pounds of pure power, #56 Davon Godchaux is here to battle!
Tamara Dhia vs Reina Koyano In A SneakerBattle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two incredible ladies gracing the battle stage! In one corner, she is a designer, illustrator, and overall wizard with the pen! Reina Koyano aka VivaLaReina is here to battle!
DaniLeigh vs Smoke DZA in a Spicy Sneaker Battle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Season 2 of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle is back! In one corner he is a rapper, songwriter, hailing from Harlem, NY! The KushedGod - Smoke DZA is here to battle! And in the other corner, she is a singer, songwriter, you may have seen her hopping out of the whip doing viral dance challenges...
Josh Luber of StockX vs Charlotte Hornets Bismack Biyombo in a Sneaker Battle | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle, we have a "David vs Goliath" battle! In one corner he is the co-founder of one of the largest online sneaker marketplaces in the world, StockX's very own Josh Luber is here to battle!