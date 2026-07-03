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Catch up on the best Canadian songs of October.Aidan D'Aoust
Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson Jr. reflects on the label’s historic run with Kendrick Lamar and reveals their plans for the future.Jessica Mckinney
Music
Kendrick Shares 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' Update and Fans Think He's Hinting at a Double Album
Kendrick Lamar’s 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' might be bigger than fans initially thought, as the rapper has posted a photo drawing renewed speculation.Brenton Blanchet
The best new music this week includes songs from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Tinashe, Buddy, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, John Mayer, and more.Jessica Mckinney