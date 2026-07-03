Smoke Dawg

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Smoke Dawg shooting from 2018
Life

Smoke Dawg's Brother Acquitted of First-Degree Murder

A Toronto jury has acquitted Andrew Douglas, the brother of late Toronto rapper Smoke Dawg, of first-degree murder saying he acted in self-defence.

Louis Pavlakos1354 days ago
Police
Music

Toronto Authorities Arrest Suspect in Smoke Dawg's Murder

Abdulkadir Handule was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Joshua Espinoza2518 days ago
drake
Music

Drake Featured in Mustafa the Poet's Short Film on Toronto's Gun Violence

Toronto's Mustafa the Poet recently opened up about a short film he was working on titled 'Remember Me, Toronto.'

Joe Price2678 days ago
Toronto police at the scene where Smoke Dawg was shot.
Music

Smoke Dawg's Family Creates GoFundMe to Help Cover Funeral Costs

Just days after Smoke Dawg was shot and killed in a busy part of downtown Toronto this past weekend, his family are trying to raise $50,000 for his funeral. The family of an innocent bystander also shot and killed during the same incident have created a similar GoFundMe campaign.

juliarp2935 days ago
Toronto Police car
Music

Rapper Smoke Dawg Shot and Killed in Toronto

Toronto rapper Smoke Dawg was reportedly shot and killed in Toronto on Saturday. Drake has expressed his condolences and grief towards the rapper's death.

Katherine Barner2938 days ago
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Utopia Music Festival Toronto 2017
Music

Jimmy Prime, Smoke Dawg, Drew Howard, K. Forest and More Will Perform at uTOpia Music Fest

The lineup includes Jimmy Prime, Smoke Dawg, Drew Howard, Quincy Got Rich, Liza, Kris, K. Forest and more.

jayemkayem3334 days ago

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