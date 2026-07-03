Featured
From Willie Colón to Lil Poppa, we pay tribute to the musicians who died in 2026.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Jacksonville is home to one of the most explosive rap scenes in the country right now. Here's everything you need to know about the city's rising rappers.Eric Wells
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Country and rap are forming a closer bond than ever. Over the years, we've seen everyone from Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson to Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk team up. Here are the best rap and country collaborations of all time.Al Shipley