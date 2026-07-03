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Mad Skillz Returns With "2024 Rap Up"
The rapper retired from releasing yearly rap recaps in 2021.
Skillz Wraps Up 2018 With Some Help From Lil Duval
The end of the year wouldn’t be the same without Skillz’s annual 'Rap Up' series.
Exclusive: Uncle Murda Fires Back at Skillz on "Why You Mad?"
The year-end roundup beef continues.
Skillz and Uncle Murda Are Beefing Over Year-End Wrap-Up Songs
The battle of the year-end wrap-ups reaches new... heights?
Skillz Is Back With the "2017 Rap Up"
Skillz celebrates the end of 2017 with another wrap up.
Skillz Recaps the Best and Worst of the Year With His '2016 Rap Up'
Skillz is back with his "2016 Rap Up."
Listen to Skillz's "2015 Rap Up"
He covers everything from Drake vs. Meek to One Direction.
Ranking Skillz's Year-End "Rap Ups," From 2002 Through 2014
Happy New Year, fam'ron.