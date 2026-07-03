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Alleged Silk Road Mentor Extradited to U.S. After More Than 2 Years in Thai Prison
The U.S. Attorney’s office revealed Friday that 56-year-old Roger Clark is being extradited back to the states to face new charges related to his alleged work on the notorious narcotics site.
Silk Road Thriller 'Dark Web' Finally Hires Coen Brothers for Obvious Reasons
The most Coen brothers movie ever has finally hired the Coen brothers themselves to boost the script.
Silk Road Task Force Agent Pleads Guilty to Stealing and Laundering More Than $800,000 in Bitcoin
The agent reportedly reset passwords and ultimately stole 20,000 bitcoins from different wallets totaling $820,000.
Mastermind of a Million Internet Drug Deals Gets Life
Ross Ulbricht, who was found guilty of running the online drug marketplace Silk Road, was sentenced to life in prison.
Silk Road Founder Ross William Ulbricht Has Been Found Guilty, Faces Life in Prison
Ross William Ulbricht was found guilty of running one of the largest illegal drug marketplaces on the Internet.
Report: Illegal Drug Websites Such as Silk Road May Reduce Related Violence
A new study shows that having sites like Silk Road could curb bloodshed in the streets.
Infographic Shows How Much Money Is Blown on Illegal Drugs
Where your money goes.
Silk Road Bounces Back With a Quarter of its Previous Inventory
It was bound to happen.
Sheep Marketplace, a Huge Silk Road Rival, Was Just Shut Down After Millions in Bitcoins Stolen
One by one they go.
Silk Road's Owner Allegedly Planned the Murder of SIX People
Like a boss... a mob boss.
Digital Snitches and the Return of Silk Road
The eBay of drugs is back. But at what cost?
The Silk Road Admin Who Was the Target of a Hitman Finally Speaks Out
If Silk Road hadn't been under investigation, he would have been dead.
RISEN AGAIN: The Online Drug Marketplace Silk Road Has Just Been Relaunched
Don't call it a comeback.
Police Are Now Coming After Top Silk Road Users and Drug Dealers
They're coming.
Feds Finally Shut Down Silk Road, the Underground Website Notorious For Drug Trafficking
It was bound to happen.