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Dark Web Silk road
Life

Alleged Silk Road Mentor Extradited to U.S. After More Than 2 Years in Thai Prison

The U.S. Attorney’s office revealed Friday that 56-year-old Roger Clark is being extradited back to the states to face new charges related to his alleged work on the notorious narcotics site.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2951 days ago
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Pop Culture

Silk Road Thriller 'Dark Web' Finally Hires Coen Brothers for Obvious Reasons

The most Coen brothers movie ever has finally hired the Coen brothers themselves to boost the script.

Trace William Cowen3563 days ago
Pop Culture

Silk Road Task Force Agent Pleads Guilty to Stealing and Laundering More Than $800,000 in Bitcoin

The agent reportedly reset passwords and ultimately stole 20,000 bitcoins from different wallets totaling $820,000.

Trace William Cowen3971 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mastermind of a Million Internet Drug Deals Gets Life

Ross Ulbricht, who was found guilty of running the online drug marketplace Silk Road, was sentenced to life in prison.

Christopher Spata4067 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Silk Road Founder Ross William Ulbricht Has Been Found Guilty, Faces Life in Prison

Ross William Ulbricht was found guilty of running one of the largest illegal drug marketplaces on the Internet.

Jason Duaine Hahn4181 days ago
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Pop Culture

Report: Illegal Drug Websites Such as Silk Road May Reduce Related Violence

A new study shows that having sites like Silk Road could curb bloodshed in the streets.

J. Duaine Hahn4427 days ago
Pop Culture

Silk Road's Owner Allegedly Planned the Murder of SIX People

Like a boss... a mob boss.

complex4620 days ago
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Pop Culture

Digital Snitches and the Return of Silk Road

The eBay of drugs is back. But at what cost?

Michael Thomsen4631 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Silk Road Admin Who Was the Target of a Hitman Finally Speaks Out

If Silk Road hadn't been under investigation, he would have been dead.

complex4634 days ago

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