Shy One

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Style

Levi’s® Taps Music Producers Shy One & Jarreau Vandal To Front New 501® Campaign

A true testament to timelessness, today, the 501® surpasses trends, proving that genuine and authentic craftsmanship never really goes out of style.

Sanj Patel1523 days ago
Shy One (credit: Hypemari)
Music

Shy One And Kwam Buddy Up For A Grimey Dissection Of London In 2018 On 'Spoons' EP

Had this come out earlier in the year, would it have silenced some of those naysayers so keen to call time on the grime scene?

James Keith2775 days ago

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