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Dallas Cowboys Floated as Potential Shedeur Sanders Home Amid Cleveland Brown Trade Rumors
Sports

Inside the Shedeur Sanders Rumors Linking the Browns QB to the Dallas Cowboys

From fifth-round pick to trade target: why Shedeur Sanders’ rise in Cleveland has insiders linking him to the Cowboys and a possible Deion-style sequel.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
Deion Sanders's Disappointing Colorado Season May Leave His Son 'Out of a Job'
Sports

Deion Sanders Jr. Jokes Colorado Needs to Win or He’ll Be ‘Out of a Job’

The comment came during a Well Off Media recruiting discussion as Colorado looks to rebound from a 3-9 season.

Bernadette Giacomazzo38 days ago
Deion Sanders Says He Doesn't Care What The Haters Say About His Relationship with Karrueche Tran
Sports

Deion Sanders Says His Family Doesn't Care About the 'Hate and Drama'

'All the scrutiny, the hate, and the drama,' Deion Sanders said. His focus remains on celebrating his children's success — especially Shedeur's latest milestone.

Bernadette Giacomazzo44 days ago
Shilo Sanders Hit with Mercedes-Benz Repo Lawsuit as $11.2M Unpaid Bills Suit Dropped
Sports

Shilo Sanders’ Mercedes Could Be Repossessed Amid Bankruptcy Fight

Inside the bankruptcy drama tying Shilo Sanders’ Mercedes, disputed NIL money moves, and a lingering $11.89M judgment from a 2015 incident.

Bernadette Giacomazzo44 days ago
Shedeur Sanders Took Home a Record $17.7M in Jersey Licensing Income
Sports

Shedeur Sanders’ $17.7M Jersey Earnings Shatters Tom Brady’s Record

How a fifth-round pick and Browns rookie turned his SS2Legendary brand into the NFL’s richest jersey and merch haul ever, even topping Tom Brady’s mark.

Bernadette Giacomazzo47 days ago
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