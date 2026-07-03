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The best albums of the year, according to Canada's finest MCs, from Roy Woods to KILLY to Haviah Mighty.Alex Nino Gheciu
The Toronto rapper tells us about the relationship troubles he faced this year, and why this album was about letting go.Brian Capitao
Some of the nation's most promising young acts, from ShaqIsDope to Fafa Khan, tell us how they've adapted during one of the hardest years to be an artist.Alex Nino Gheciu
The Toronto rapper just dropped a new video directed by Zac Facts in advance of his self-titled EP coming in November.jayemkayem