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Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Haviah Mighty, Thelonious x Jon Kabongo, Shaqisdope

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1098 days ago
mouraine Photo credit Mat Dunlap
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Mouraine, Planet Giza, Mike Shabb & Nicholas Craven

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1245 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Stream ShaqIsDope’s ‘Black Frames’ Mixtape

The Toronto rapper finds a way to elevate every instrumental.

Aaron Zorgel3734 days ago

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