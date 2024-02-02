Larry David Has Zero Remorse for Throttling Elmo, Got Annoyed at Him ‘Going on About Mental Health’

Larry David says he doesn’t regret attacking Elmo.

Hours after he attacked and apologized to the puppet on Today, David paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers where he was asked about the incident.

“The clip is sort of going around online, Larry. You can’t hide from this anymore,” said Meyers, who described the iconic Sesame Street character as “loved by all.”

“Yeah, I did it,” David snapped back. “Elmo was talking, I was waiting to be interviewed.”