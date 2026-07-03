Sean Strickland

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Sean Strickland
Sports

Sean Strickland Removed From UFC 250 After Sneaking In

He could be facing a disorderly conduct charge.

Trey Alston33 days ago
Khamzat Chimaev reacts during his fight against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319 in August 2025.
Bets

UFC 328 Betting Preview: Khamzat Chimaev Vs. Sean Strickland Odds And More

Strickland looks to slay the undefeated dragon that is Chimaev Saturday night in New Jersey.

Matt Burke70 days ago
Sean Strickland.
Sports

Sean Strickland Not Interested in White House UFC Event Because of 'Epstein List' Crowd

The outspoken UFC fighter has distanced himself from the idea despite his past support of Donald Trump.

Mark Elibert210 days ago
Sports

UFC Fighter Sean Strickland Assaults Fan in Bondi Junction Ahead of Match Against Israel Adesanya

Things have not started off on a good note for the polarising UFC fighter.

Complex Australia1045 days ago

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