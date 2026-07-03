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Snowboarder Scotty James Now Ties Shaun White for Most X Games Gold Medals
The 31-year-old Australian snowboarder and four-time Olympian has tied White's record.
Video Premiere: Behind The Scenes of Scotty's "Game," Featuring Big K.R.I.T. & Trinidad Jame$
A visual preview of Scotty's down south cut featuring Big K.R.I.T. and Trinidad Jame$.
Video: Scotty "After Rap"
The Atlanta rapper reminds everyone that he'll be fine long after he's done with music.
Video: Scotty f/ Starlito and Killa Kyleon "My Shoes"
Walk a mile in them.
Listen: Scotty f/ Starlito and Killa Kyleon "My Shoes"
Produced by DJ Burn One.
Listen: Scotty "You Gotta Want Something"
The newest track from the Atlanta rapper, produced by DJ Burn One.
Check Out The Artwork, Tracklisting, and Trailer For Scotty's "F.A.I.T.H"
Rap trailers have really stepped their game up.
Listen: Scotty f/ Trinidad James "Conversations On That Brown"
Atlanta rappers team up over a beat produced by DJ Burn One and Beanz N Kornbread.
Listen: Scotty f/ Curti$ William$ "All The Ho3$"
New ATL in the building.
Video: Scotty f/ Playboy Tre and SL Jones "Too Cool (Remix)"
Pool party time.