Schoolboy Q Looks Back on the Most 'Embarrassing' Line He Ever Wrote

Schoolboy Q reminds us that even the most revered MCs aren’t immune to lyrical missteps. 

While preparing to release his Blue Lips album, the Grammy-nominated rapper took some time to answer fan-submitted questions on X. Q addressed a wide range of topics that covered everything from video games and unreleased tracks to his favorite TV show and dream collaboration. But one of the most talked-about queries came from user @pilgriim222, who asked Q to name the “cringiest lyric you ever wrote.”

“Make da pussy drip like a slitted wrist,” the rapper replied, followed by facepalming emojis. “Like braH embarrassing.”

The admittedly weak line appeared in “Hunnid Stax,” a Kenny Beats-produced cut from Ab-Soul’s 2014 project These Days…

While most fans co-signed Schoolboy Q’s answer, a few others disagreed.

Q is now gearing up to release his sixth studio album, Blue Lips, the long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s Crash Talk. The TDE rapper teased the project during a 2023 appearance on the Back on Figg podcast, when he explained why there was such a big gap between his record releases.

“When it comes to music, I don’t look at it as like, ‘Oh, you have to drop every year,’” the 37-year-old said. “I’m like, no, your favorite rapper has to drop every year because he needs chili. I do what I want because I move off peace, I move off my experiences. As a artist, if I bring nothing to the table that comes from my life, I don’t feel I should put it out.”

Blue Lips will hit streaming services at midnight on Friday. The album spans 18 tracks with guest appearances by Ab-Soul, Freddie Gibbs, Jozzy, Rico Nasty, and more.

You can pre-save Blue Lips now on all major platforms.

