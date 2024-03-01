Schoolboy Q Looks Back on the Most 'Embarrassing' Line He Ever Wrote

Schoolboy Q reminds us that even the most revered MCs aren’t immune to lyrical missteps.

While preparing to release his Blue Lips album, the Grammy-nominated rapper took some time to answer fan-submitted questions on X. Q addressed a wide range of topics that covered everything from video games and unreleased tracks to his favorite TV show and dream collaboration. But one of the most talked-about queries came from user @pilgriim222, who asked Q to name the “cringiest lyric you ever wrote.”

“Make da pussy drip like a slitted wrist,” the rapper replied, followed by facepalming emojis. “Like braH embarrassing.”

The admittedly weak line appeared in “Hunnid Stax,” a Kenny Beats-produced cut from Ab-Soul’s 2014 project These Days…