Schoolboy Q and ASAP Rocky Have Discussed a Collab Album But Keep Ghosting Each Other: ‘He Got Rihanna, Bruh’

On the latest episode of Drink Champs, Schoolboy Q revealed that he and ASAP Rocky have spoken about doing a collaborative album that may never see the light of day due to poor communication habits.

"Yeah, we talked about it but... Me and him just ghost each other so much, bro," he explained around the 1:47:00 point of the episode when asked by host N.O.R.E. about the potential project, as seen below. "I'll be looking for him, I can't find him, he'll be looking for me. ... Yeah, he'll call, I'll see it, I'll be like, 'Bruh, I'll call you tomorrow.'"

Schoolboy Q conceded that Rocky is a busy guy, though, especially now that he has a family with Rihanna. "He got Rihanna, bruh... So sometime I gotta get him back," he said. "'All right, you ghosted me for a week, I'm going to have to ghost you for a week. You gotta wait a week now.' Nah but, that's my boy. I was just at his house looking at the new art he was making and coming up with. He called."