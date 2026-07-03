Satoru Iwata

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Pop Culture

Nintendo Confirms Plans For Wii U Successor

Nintendo boss Satoru Iwata confirmed that the company is already working on the struggling Wii U console's successor

LastOneAwakeNYC4447 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nintendo Boss Takes Huge Pay Cut; Wii U Isn't Cutting It

Sometimes sticking to your guns means failing miserably

LastOneAwakeNYC4552 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nintendo Boss Says Wii U Software, Not Price, is Responsible for Slack Sales

Satoru Iwata attributes slow sales with lack of games.

LastOneAwakeNYC4722 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nintendo Says It's Making Games Easier, Saturo Iwata Resists Punching Himself In The Face

Most gamers today cannot finish the original Super Mario Brothers.

LastOneAwakeNYC4760 days ago
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Pop Culture

How Much Will the Wii U Cost? When's the Wii U Coming Out? All Will be Revealed Tomorrow

You've got questions, and Nintendo's got answers.

Michael Rougeau5056 days ago
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Pop Culture

Iwata Wants "Call of Duty" and Other 3rd-Party Devs to Develop More for Nintendo Systems

He says we shouldn't expect CoD-like games from Nintendo.

Michael Rougeau5115 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wii U Online Features Will be Free, Says Nintendo

Nintendo's keeping the barrier to entry as low as possible when it comes to online play.

Complex5130 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nintendo Will Announce Japanese Wii U Launch Plans This Fall

Satoru Iwata is keeping details about the new console secure until the last minute, apparently.

Complex5130 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Wii U Tablet Controller Almost Didn't Happen

Plus, Nintendo's President takes a jab at copycat products from Microsoft and Sony

Michael Rougeau5146 days ago
Pop Culture

Nintendo Reveals the Wii U's New Controllers (That's Plural)

Plus a host of other details.

Michael Rougeau5156 days ago
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Pop Culture

"New Super Mario Bros. 2" Comes to 3DS This August

Mario will return to his classic side-scrolling once again this summer.

Complex5200 days ago
Pop Culture

Final Fantasy Creator: HD Graphics Get in the Way of Game Design

Hironobu Sakaguchi thinks we should be spending a little less time on how games look.

Complex5272 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nintendo Will Lose Major Money On Each 3DS Sold

Sounds like they have to do more than just cut prices.

Complex5467 days ago

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