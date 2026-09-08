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NICCE’s Summer Drop Brings Football To The Streets
The London-based brand is bringing the beautiful game to your wardrobe this summer.
Premiere: UK Indie-Punk Band itoldyouiwouldeatyou Tap A Batch Of Rising Rappers For "K.O.#1"
A high-octane posse cut.
Dukus Drops A Spanglish Trap Banger On Us With "Un Problema"
A masterful mix of reggaeton vibes and booming trap 808s.
London's Ezra Collective Share Upbeat Jazz Offering "Quest For Coin"
They encapsulate the sounds currently coming out of London, drawing on Afrobeats, hip-hop and grime to create their gumbo of styles.
South African House Legend Black Coffee Plays At Motion Bristol This Week
A highly anticipated performance that will see him joined by William Djoko and DJ Angelo.
Premiere: KNWGD's "Autumn" Is A Collection Of Songs Which Capture The Essence Of Cuffing Season
The North London rapper is slowly building a reputation for delivering well-constructed stories over bouncy productions.
Premiere: Manchester Rhymer Sangy Cuts Deep On "Chachu"
Telling the tale of the trials and tribulations many ethnic minorities go through.
Premiere: DRS' "Serial Escapist" Is A Bleak Take On The Perils Of Modern-Day Hip-Hop Culture
With over two decades of MCing in the UK hip-hop and drum and bass scenes, Manchester's own DRS is a legend within both genres.
Premiere: The Atmospheric "Black Vengeance" Is A Stark Warning To Virgil Hawkins' Doubters
A warning to all of his doubters that snakes won't be tolerated.
Grime Heavyweights Syer B And Jammz Collide On "So Wait"
Peep the Frostbite Films-directed video inside.
Fredo Gives Us Gritty, Street-Heavy Bars On 'Third Avenue' Single "Survival Of The Fittest"
UK rap is flying high and Fredo is at the forefront of the rising scene.
Premiere: You Can't Bring "Armshouse" To Rap-Punk Outfit Bob Vylan
An aggressive mosh-pit inducer.
Sam Wise Ends 2018 On A High With New Trap Bubbler "This Week"
Celebrating the activities that Sam enjoys, like spending half a cheque and flexing on his ex.
Premiere: Clive Mercury Brings Back Grime Nostalgia With "Virginia"
The track serves as the lead single from his forthcoming EP, 'Grapes', due for release on December 14 via Polar Records.
Here's What Went Down At The Launch Of Miwhip
The supercar mini-cab service that London deserves.
Soundtrack To My Life: Murkage Dave
From Stevie Wonder and MJ to Richie Dan and C Biz, this is the soundtrack Murkage Dave's life.