Denzil Bell Portrait

Denzil Bell

Joined October 2016 | 47 posts
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Latest Stories

Image via NICCE

NICCE’s Summer Drop Brings Football To The Streets

The London-based brand is bringing the beautiful game to your wardrobe this summer.

Denzil Bell176 days ago
Dukus

Dukus Drops A Spanglish Trap Banger On Us With "Un Problema"

A masterful mix of reggaeton vibes and booming trap 808s.

Denzil Bell2772 days ago
Ezra Collective (credit: Dan Medhurst)

London's Ezra Collective Share Upbeat Jazz Offering "Quest For Coin"

They encapsulate the sounds currently coming out of London, drawing on Afrobeats, hip-hop and grime to create their gumbo of styles.

Denzil Bell2773 days ago
black coffee

South African House Legend Black Coffee Plays At Motion Bristol This Week

A highly anticipated performance that will see him joined by William Djoko and DJ Angelo.

Denzil Bell2773 days ago
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knwgd

Premiere: KNWGD's "Autumn" Is A Collection Of Songs Which Capture The Essence Of Cuffing Season

The North London rapper is slowly building a reputation for delivering well-constructed stories over bouncy productions.

Denzil Bell2775 days ago
Sangy

Premiere: Manchester Rhymer Sangy Cuts Deep On "Chachu"

Telling the tale of the trials and tribulations many ethnic minorities go through.

Denzil Bell2780 days ago
DRS

Premiere: DRS' "Serial Escapist" Is A Bleak Take On The Perils Of Modern-Day Hip-Hop Culture

With over two decades of MCing in the UK hip-hop and drum and bass scenes, Manchester's own DRS is a legend within both genres.

Denzil Bell2789 days ago
Virgil Hawkins

Premiere: The Atmospheric "Black Vengeance" Is A Stark Warning To Virgil Hawkins' Doubters

A warning to all of his doubters that snakes won't be tolerated.

Denzil Bell2789 days ago
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Syer B & Jammz

Grime Heavyweights Syer B And Jammz Collide On "So Wait"

Peep the Frostbite Films-directed video inside.

Denzil Bell2793 days ago
Fredo

Fredo Gives Us Gritty, Street-Heavy Bars On 'Third Avenue' Single "Survival Of The Fittest"

UK rap is flying high and Fredo is at the forefront of the rising scene.

Denzil Bell2801 days ago
bob vylan

Premiere: You Can't Bring "Armshouse" To Rap-Punk Outfit Bob Vylan

An aggressive mosh-pit inducer.

Denzil Bell2834 days ago
Sam Wise (credit: Josh Allen)

Sam Wise Ends 2018 On A High With New Trap Bubbler "This Week"

Celebrating the activities that Sam enjoys, like spending half a cheque and flexing on his ex.

Denzil Bell2837 days ago
Clive Mercury "Virginia"

Premiere: Clive Mercury Brings Back Grime Nostalgia With "Virginia"

The track serves as the lead single from his forthcoming EP, 'Grapes', due for release on December 14 via Polar Records.

Denzil Bell2850 days ago
novelist

Here's What Went Down At The Launch Of Miwhip

The supercar mini-cab service that London deserves.

Denzil Bell2851 days ago
murkage dave

Soundtrack To My Life: Murkage Dave

From Stevie Wonder and MJ to Richie Dan and C Biz, this is the soundtrack Murkage Dave's life.

Denzil Bell2851 days ago

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