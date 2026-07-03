Robs &Amp; Duke

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Music

Buraka Som Sistema Releases Six-Track "Buraka Remixes" EP

The fire bass beats just keep on coming in. Just yesterday we brought you JSTJR's remix of Buraka Som Sistema's "Toque," and one day later they return

khrisd4250 days ago
robs duke bring the fire
Music

Robs & Duke - "Bring The Fire"

Over what is on the surface merely an electrified dancehall riddim, a voice urges revelers to "Bring the Fire" on German duo Robs & Duke's latest sing

marcuskdowling4329 days ago
maxx ej twerk time rmx
Music

Banginclude x Robs & Duke - "Twerk Time (MaxX & EJ Remix)"

We've been on this MaxX & EJ Mondays kick going on three weeks, and while weeks one and two were fire, this is my favorite so far. With a shift in BPM

khrisd4386 days ago
Banginclude x Robs & Duke
Music

PREMIERE: Banginclude x Robs & Duke - "Twerk Time (What Time Is It)"

Still hate calling this genre twerk but when it's got the name in the title of the song, like this new joint collabo from Banginclude and Robs & Duke

brenttactic4497 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App