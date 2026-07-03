Rizzla

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Featured

This week's selection of mixes are action-packed. We're mixing up legends in a number of different fields along with some of the freshest faces in today's electronic music scene. You already know how we do; give you some of your favorites with some of those that you need to know. Furious styles.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Music

Premiere: Listen to Nemesis’ “Bad Gal Like RiRi” f/ Rizzla & Chillaa

Here’s a salacious ode to the original bad gal.

Aaron Zorgel3824 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download Mixpak Records' "Holiday Bundle 2014"

Nearly two months ago, we here at DAD spied Schlachthofbronx's edit of notorious NYC emcee Bobby Shmurda's hit single "Hot N*gga." Then not available

marcuskdowling4224 days ago
rizzla
Music

Rizzla - "Some Kind of Way (Sissy Nobby Walk)"

Hey hey. This song makes me feel some kind of way and that way is crazy. This is what I would call: guns in the air, people are losing their minds type of club music. It's not complex. I'm not going to praise the sound design here (though I do like the way the Sissy Nobby vocal is used). It works so well thought that it's no surprise Rizzla (outta Brooklyn) has worked with bass music powerhouses like Fade To Mind and Mixpak. Grab this to make a party go bang.

walmerc4549 days ago
rizzla opening ceremony
Music

Download Rizzla's Guest Mix for Opening Ceremony

While the mighty Young Cedar doesn't post on here often, her presence is forever felt. She's one of my few trusted confidants when it comes to life an

khrisd4724 days ago

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