Rizzoli

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Latest Stories

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Kim Kardashian's "Selfish" Isn't a Flop, According to Publisher

According to Rizzoli, "Selfish" sold over 100,000 copies.

Gregory Babcock3998 days ago
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Carhartt WIP Gets Literary With New Book From Rizzoli

Streetwear faorite Carhartt WIP has scored a hardcover book deal with publishing house Rizzoli, set to publish in early 2015.

Gregory Babcock4435 days ago
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Pharrell Williams Talks Inspirations and Being an Author (Video)

"The Places and Spaces I've Been"

andrewlasane4662 days ago
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Win M.I.A.'s New Rizzoli Art Book

The $35 book can be yours.

Cedar Pasori5014 days ago
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M.I.A.'s New Book Documents Her Greatest Work of Art: Herself

A portrait of Mathangi Maya Arulpragasm as a young art student.

Cedar Pasori5014 days ago
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Interview: Photographer Jill Greenberg Discusses Her New Rizzoli Book "Horses"

Looking at the past, present, and future of her illustrious career.

Cedar Pasori5037 days ago
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Required Reading: "The Kiss" By Serge Bramly And Jean Coulon

The must-have book on your wish list.

Cedar Pasori5047 days ago
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M.I.A. Instagrams A Preview Of Her Upcoming Rizzoli Book

Due for an October 2012 release.

Cedar Pasori5050 days ago
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New Book Alert: FUCT By Rizzoli

Take a look back at the label's archives.

Karizza Sanchez5088 days ago
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Fafi Talks About Her First Full-Length Comic

"The Carmine Vault" is available now from Rizzoli.

Complex5211 days ago
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Review: "SCOTT CAMPBELL: If You Don't Belong, Don't Be Long" Book

Rizzoli's latest is a compendium of the famed tattoo artist's work.

Nick Schonberger5243 days ago
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We Own The Night: The Art Of The Underbelly Project

The must have graffiti book of 2012. Required reading.

Nick Schonberger5279 days ago
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New Book Celebrates The Legacy of Lavazza's Sexy Annual Calendar

Coffee and girls. What else is there?

Nick Schonberger5307 days ago
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Required Reading: Frank Lloyd Wright Designs

The sketches, plans, and drawings.

Nick Schonberger5324 days ago
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