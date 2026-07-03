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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: LR Groove And Razzler Man Reveal New Tribal Brothers EP Extract "Marching"
The 'Rebellion' EP drops this Friday, June 5.
James Keith2237 days ago
Music
Premiere: LR Groove Takes The "1st Step" As Part Of New Project With Razzler Man And Marcus Nasty
The full project is due to be released on June 8 via Nervous Horizon.
Aaron Bishop2999 days ago