Rei Kawakubo

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Comme des Garçons
Style

Comme des Garçons to Launch a New Brand Exclusively Online This Summer

The brand will reportedly deliver "simple" designs for men and women.

Joshua Espinoza3026 days ago
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Style

Pharrell and Katy Perry Are Co-Hosting This Year's Met Gala Honoring Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garcons

Rei Kawakubo will be only the second living designer honored with the annual Met Museum exhibit and party.

Mikelle Street3556 days ago
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Style

Comme des Garçons' Rei Kawakubo Talks Business, Inspiration, and Retirement Rumors in a Rare Interview

Comme des Garçons' Rei Kawakubo dishes on the first stages of her career and being misunderstood by the fashion world.

Joshua Espinoza3951 days ago
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Style

A New Comme des Garçons Exhibit Is Opening in London

Live Archives is holding an exhibition dedicated to the work of Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons.

Cameron Wolf4138 days ago
Style

Dover Street Market's "New Beginning" Reworks the Store for Spring/Summer 2015

Dover Street Market NY adds new art and collections for its January "New Beginning."

Gregory Babcock4191 days ago
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10 Reasons Why Dover Street Market Is the Best Fashion Boutique on Earth

In honor of Dover Street Market's 10th anniversary, take a look at 10 reasons why DSM is one of the best stores in the world.

Gregory Babcock4329 days ago
pharrell
Style

Pharrell Talks About His adidas Line and Being Embarrassed That He's a Fashion Figure

Pharrell talked about finding it weird to talk about his style and fashion and who his idols are.

Complex4335 days ago

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