Nicky Jam Talks Dropping 110 Pounds After Weight Loss Surgery: 'First Few Days I Cried'

Nicky Jam revealed he underwent weight loss surgery.

The reggaeton singer revealed to People that he had undergone gastric bypass surgery six months ago after struggling with his weight for years.

“The reality is I’ve been fighting with my weight my whole life because this is an industry where you have to be in shape, you have to do movies, you have to do videos,” said the 42-year-old. “I mean, you’re always going to be nervous before you do surgery, so I was nervous. I ain’t going to lie. But it’s something that I really wanted.”

The decision to pursue the bariatric procedure was inspired by a friend’s successful results and led Jam to lose 110 pounds and counting.

“I wake up and I’m the same guy, but I don’t wake up and think about food right away,” said Jam about overhauling his diet. “I used to wake up and I just wanted to eat. Now I take my time and I eat whenever I want. I feel better. I feel happy. I feel healthy. Two days ago, I did blood work, and I came out better than ever.”