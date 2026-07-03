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Latest Stories

Packages of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups stacked together, featuring the iconic orange wrapper and logo.
Pop Culture

Hershey's Announces It Will Bring Back Real Chocolate to Reese's Cups

"Hershey is committed to making products consumers love and that means continually reviewing our recipes to meet evolving tastes and preferences."

Trey Alston104 days ago
PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 18: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky smiles during the game against the Phoenix Mercury on August 18, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. 
Sports

Angel Reese Thanks Fans for New Reese's Pieces Collaboration: 'Y'all Made This Happen!'

Reese's fanbase is affectionately known as the 'Reese's Pieces.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams695 days ago
Life

Florida Woman Files Lawsuit Against Hershey Company for $5 Billion, Alleges False Advertising

The woman claimed that the chocolate company's fall and winter Reese’s chocolates have misleading packaging.

tara mahadevan931 days ago
Rees's Puff and AMBUSH collaboration product image 1
Style

Reese's Puffs and AMBUSH Unveil Collaboration Featuring Chrome Cereal Bowl

Reese’s Puffs and Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH brand have teamed up for a futuristic collaboration that features a chrome cereal bowl and an exclusive event in NYC.

Joe Price1339 days ago
reese's cup
Pop Culture

A New Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Without Chocolate Is Coming in April

The Hershey Company's new Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will not include chocolate, and will be available for peanut butter fanatics in April.

Brenton Blanchet1963 days ago
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