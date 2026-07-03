Red-Octobers

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Kylie Jenner's Still Wearing Her Red Octobers

Shouldn't she be wearing her Yeezy Boosts instead?

Matt Welty3855 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Victor Cruz Already Has a 'Red October' Nike Signature in the Works

Check out the "Red October" colorway of the Nike Air Trainer Cruz, Victor Cruz's first official signature sneaker.

Riley Jones3972 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Nike Heats up Summer With the Release of Its "Red October" Dunk Highs

The Nike Dunk High "Red Octobers" are starting to hit retailers.

Rajah Allarey4038 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Here's Every Sneaker Kanye West Has Ever Worn in Music Videos

This extensive list highlights every single sneaker worn by Kanye West in music videos for the last decade plus.

Riley Jones4042 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

The Yeezy Boost Got Turned Into the Red October

A sneaker customizer just turned a pair of adidas Yeezy 750 Boost into "Red Octobers." See what we mean here.

Riley Jones4056 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

LeBron James Showed Up for Game 3 Rocking "Red Octobers"

King James showed up to Quicken Loans arena for Game 3 rocking a pair of Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red Octobers."

Rajah Allarey4072 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Meet the Guy Who Designed the "Red October" Nike Air Yeezy II Graphics

Check out this interview with the man responsible for designing graphics for the Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October."

Riley Jones4074 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

The Russ Report: How to Overcome Sneaker Fatigue

With endless releases of the same themes and colorways, sneakerheads are quickly getting underwhelmed.

Russ Bengtson4102 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

These Might Be the $20K Yeezys on eBay That Kanye Rapped About on 'All Day'

Could these be the $20,000 Yeezys that Kanye mentioned on 'All Day'? We think so.

Riley Jones4103 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Knockoff the Hustle: Can Sneaker Brands Recycle Their Celebrity Collaborations?

Sneaker brands have a history of borrowing design cues from its collaborations, but who owns them?

Pete Forester4103 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Nike is Giving the 'Red October' Treatment to Another Sneaker

The latest Nike Tiempo 94 takes direct inspiration from the "Red Octobers."

Riley Jones4106 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

How to Cop Nike's Foamposite Pro “Gym Red” at the Nike Store

Release details on the Nike "Gym Red" Foamposite Pro.

Pete Forester4122 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Kanye West Says There Won't Be a Red adidas Yeezy Coming Out (Video)

Red adidas Yeezys will not be releasing, according to Kanye himself.

John Q Marcelo4175 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

How Does the Nike "Red Dunktober" Stack Up Against the Yeezys?

A look at both the Nike "Red Dunktober" and Air Yeezy II "Red October" sneakers.

John Q Marcelo4208 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App