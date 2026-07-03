We visited Montreal during Red Bull's Music Festival to find out why it's one of the most creative cities in Canada.jayemkayem
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Red Bull Music Academy Bass Camp brought together 20 artists from around the country for an intense weekend of workshops, lecture and studio time.Complex Canada
Red Bull Music Academy spent a month in Quebec, and incubated some amazing talent.Aidan D'Aoust
The LA bassist talks to us about his collaborations, why comedy is important, and why music is magic.Aidan D'Aoust