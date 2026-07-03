RAW Records

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noms circle of life
Music

Download Noms' "Circle Of Life" EP

Yung Noms definitely never left but we were hearing a lot less of him as of late. Outside of his amazing exclusive releases through DAD, his output ha

walmerc4370 days ago
cuft wineslow cover
Music

EXCLUSIVE: CUFT - "Pop Dat (Shake It Maschine & Mr. Pigman Remix)"

Last minute treat for you today. RAW Records label head Dear Lola just hit me up with an exclusive track. I love RAW Records. They're straight up putt

walmerc4462 days ago
dear lola girls ep
Music

Download Dear Lola's "Girls" EP

Goddamn this good. Wow. I'm basically writing this post at the same time as I'm listening to this EP for the first time and it might be one of the mos

walmerc4490 days ago
artworks 000074605058 diremc t500x500
Music

Jurassic FightClub - "Buddah Cheese"

Damn if this ain't some weird ass s**t but damn if I don't love it. They take some cheesy Asian ballad and convert it to some insane bass music. Juras

walmerc4494 days ago
Picture
Music

Download Shake It Maschine & Mr. Pigman's "Sky Simulator" LP

RAW Records pushes nothing but the best music they can possibly find. The ear is one of the best in independent music, and every single release that h

nappy4630 days ago
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