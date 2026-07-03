Racism in Sports

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IShowSpeed.
Sports

FIFA Opens Investigation Into Alleged Racist Abuse of IShowSpeed at World Cup

A group of fans have been accused of directing racist remarks at the streamer during Argentina's 3-2 win over Cape Verde.

Alex Ocho9 days ago

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