Rachel Roy

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Music

Dame Dash Responds to Fat Joe Saying He Should ‘Make’ Another Jay-Z: 'I Don't Make an Artist, I Make a Company'

Fat Joe initially made the comments when he was discussing just how delusional people were last year about their success.

tara mahadevan913 days ago
Rachel Roy and Dame Dash
Music

Dame Dash Accused of Using Drugs Around His Kids by Ex-Wife Rachel Roy in Custody Battle

Roy has asked that Dame's request to gain more custody time with their daughter be denied.

Joshua Espinoza2609 days ago
Dame Dash
Music

Dame Dash Calls on Hot 97 to 'Bench' Funkmaster Flex

Dame accused the Hot 97 DJ of publicly hurting his family.

Joshua Espinoza2738 days ago
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Style

No. 1 “Becky” Suspect Rachel Roy Shares Her “Good Hair” Tips in New Interview

Rachel Roy fuels rumors she's "Becky With the Good Hair" in new interview.

Cameron Wolf3672 days ago
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Music

Rachael Ray Sent Rachel Roy a Bottle of Wine After That "Becky" Incident

Rachael Ray and Rachel Roy were both dragged into the "Becky" drama after Beyoncé released 'Lemonade.'

Keishamazing3718 days ago
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Music

Rachel Roy Says She's Not "Becky With the Good Hair"

"I want to put the speculation and rumors to rest," she said in a statement.

Zach Frydenlund3734 days ago

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