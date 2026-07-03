Quintino

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Tiesto's Musical Freedom to Release "Trap Remix" EP

In a random move that will possibly bring rage and hatred to those who look for Tiesto's Musical Freedom imprint as somewhere that trap wouldn't resid

khrisd4748 days ago
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Music

Sandro Silva & Quintino - "Epic (Gent & Jawns Edit)"

We know a number of you have been waiting for this one. Gent & Jawns have been teasing this edit of Sandro Silva & Quintino's "Epic," and now it's available on their Facebook page. While you're there, give them a like. Truthfully, you should like Gent & Jawns already. They are the fucking truth. A moombahton edit of "Epic," though? Pure insanity, and it works brilliantly. Turnup and rock out to this one.

khrisd4786 days ago
edc ny 2013
Music

Download Quintino's 2013 EDC New York Set

On Saturday afternoon, Quintino took to the Kinetic Field stage, bringing his brand of huge house to the adoring ravers out there. We've seen a ton of bootlegged sets from this past weekend's EDC New York, but Quintino's one of the first to have co-signed his mix via his SoundCloud page. Maybe his massive mixes are what made Ian go ape.

khrisd4805 days ago
will i am willpower
Music

Did will.i.am Also Jack A Chord Progression from Sandro Silva & Quintino?

Earlier today, it was pointed out that will.i.am's "Let's Go" sounded an awful lot like Arty & Mat Zo's "Rebound," to the point where Mat Zo deleted his Twitter in anger and Anjunabeats, the label that released "Rebound" in April of 2011, is said to be looking into the situation. Now, it looks like he might have cribbed a chord progression from Sandro Silva & Quintino's "Epic"...

khrisd4839 days ago
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Music

Download Quintino's 2013 Ultra Music Festival Set

We know you can't (shouldn't!) tear yourself away from the current Ultra stream we have running, but Quintino's uploaded his set and if you need a dose of that electro house, snag it. It's a great rip, possibly one of the best we've heard (and we've heard a number of them); pure energy, something great for you ravers come back from Miami on Monday. Rage!

khrisd4863 days ago
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