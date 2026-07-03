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SXSW is still the place to see and be seen if you’re an aspiring buzz band.Aaron Zorgel
We asked our favourites for their favourites.Aaron Zorgel
Toronto’s talent goes full force on the Island this weekend.Aaron Zorgel
The worlds of electronic music and video games have had an awesome history. While we've seen hundreds of tracks licensed as in-game music for the Grand Theft Auto series, it doesn't stop there. Remember when Wipeout XL had music from The Chemical Brothers, Photek, and Underworld on its soundtrack? That was 1996. There are a number of games that continue to look towards the booming beats of numerous dance music genres to properly soundtrack their fast-paced games.walmerc