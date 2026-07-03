PUSHER

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The worlds of electronic music and video games have had an awesome history. While we've seen hundreds of tracks licensed as in-game music for the Grand Theft Auto series, it doesn't stop there. Remember when Wipeout XL had music from The Chemical Brothers, Photek, and Underworld on its soundtrack? That was 1996. There are a number of games that continue to look towards the booming beats of numerous dance music genres to properly soundtrack their fast-paced games.
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Gunna Instagram pic of P tattoo
Style

Gunna Commits to 'Pushing P' Slogan With New Tattoo

Gunna's "Pushing P" phrase has become permanently tattooed on his body. The 'DS4EVER' rapper took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the new ink.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1620 days ago
Pusher, 'New Laces'
Music

Premiere: PUSHER Drops His 'New Laces' EP

Toronto DJ/producer PUSHER delivers his 'New Laces' EP.

Khal3592 days ago
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Music

PUSHER - "ABXY"

Sundays are always good for old school gaming. You have to do something while waiting for your football game to come on, right? Or you could just load

khrisd4310 days ago
pusher take u there flip
Music

Jack U ft. Kiesza - "Take U There (Pusher Flip)"

While I don't normally condone (unofficial) remixes of big singles coming out, I can't hate on what Pusher did with Jack U's recently-released debut s

khrisd4317 days ago
pusher polar youth yay
Music

Pusher x Polar Youth - "YAY"

It's great to see artists we champion getting shine on the Internets. Polar Youth hit my radar, and I had to make sure her tune "Bae" got love on DAD,

khrisd4339 days ago
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Music

Rusko ft. Pusher - "I Wanna Mingle"

It wasn't that long ago Rusko dropped his ! EP, in which he explored chiptune and neon soundscapes more then ever before. Now he's upping the ante ev

jakel4341 days ago
Picture
Music

Pusher - "Skyline"

Last month, we got thumbs up from Canadian phenom Pusher to host his record "Islands, Waves, Caves, & Skies," a funky bass tune with Nintendo 64 sampl

nappy4399 days ago
Screen Shot 2014 05 06 at 2.14.30 AM
Music

PUSHER - "Islands, Waves, Caves, & Skies"

When we started pushing Wave Racer's cause this time last year, I don't think even we knew what would come. Since then the Aussie has taken his Ninten

jakel4454 days ago

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