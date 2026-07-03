Psychadelics

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BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Vic Mensa attends CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 05, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York.
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Vic Mensa Explains Tearful Video About Streaming, Was 'Super Emotional' Cause of LSD

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Toronto's Emily Steinwall Wins 2022 SOCAN Songwriting Prize

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MGK Shares His Version of Ayahuasca Trip After Megan Fox Described It as Going to 'Hell for Eternity'

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This Canadian Clinic Uses Ketamine and Other Psychedelics to Treat Mental Health Issues

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