Latest Stories
Vic Mensa Explains Tearful Video About Streaming, Was 'Super Emotional' Cause of LSD
The rapper says he's found "strength" in "vulnerability" months after he posted the video.
Toronto's Emily Steinwall Wins 2022 SOCAN Songwriting Prize
Music fans select "Welcome to the Garden," written and performed by Toronto-native Emily Steinwall, as the winner of the 17th annual SOCAN Songwriting Prize.
MGK Shares His Version of Ayahuasca Trip After Megan Fox Described It as Going to 'Hell for Eternity'
Machine Gun Kelly, whose new album 'Mainstream Sellout' is officially out now, had a life-changing experience thanks to a serious psychedelic.
This Canadian Clinic Uses Ketamine and Other Psychedelics to Treat Mental Health Issues
Field Trip Health offers psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, citing the many benefits psychedelics and ketamine have on mental health patients.