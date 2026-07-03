Prototype 2

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We're a few days before some fat dude is supposed to descend down your chimney and leave you stuff. You know what that leaves us? Anxious. And what do we do when we get anxious? Break stuff!! Listen to music that'll help us get our mind off things. What better way to do that than rocking out to twenty (20) mixes. Yeah we've got more than a full day's worth of music for you, right here. DAD Claus, early.
khrisd
You already know how we do, but if you don't, take a walk through this week's best reworks. From the top of the pops to the bottom of the barrel, we have a grip of styles from a batch of stellar artists that are out here pushing the sound(s) ahead. But, yeah, you should already know.
khrisd

Latest Stories

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"Prototype 2" Smashes Onto PC Today

Destroy New York again on Windows PC.

Michael Rougeau5108 days ago
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Video: New "Prototype 2" DLC Uses "Excessive Force"

The "Excessive Force" DLC is out today.

Michael Rougeau5164 days ago
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Pop Culture

PSA: "Prototype 2" is Half-Off Today at Amazon's Gold Box Sale

Amazon will have great deals on games today so keep an eye out!

Complex5164 days ago
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Pop Culture

Giveaway: Win The Leather Jacket Worn By Sgt. James Heller In "Prototype 2"

Stunt on all your friends with an exact replica of the jacket worn by the revenge-seeking hero.

Complex5199 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Lead The Pack In "Prototype 2"

The violent open-world game lets you lead packs of genetically mutated Brawlers.

Michael Rougeau5205 days ago
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Witness The Power Of Revenge In New Live Action "Prototype 2" Trailer

This doesn't end how you think it's going to.

Michael Rougeau5210 days ago
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Pop Culture

Shop At Gamestop This Month To Win A "Prototype 2" Camaro SS

As in, a real car. In real life. Not a game.

Michael Rougeau5218 days ago
Pop Culture

New Copies of "Prototype 2" Come with RADNET Content Code

Buying "Prototype 2" new means bonus upgrades, videos and challenges.

Complex5283 days ago
Pop Culture

Pre-Ordering "Prototype 2" at Gamestop Gets You Some Exclusive Schtuff

You will kick lots of butt in "Prototype 2," and Gamestop wants to help.

Complex5308 days ago
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Pop Culture

Alex Mercer Must Be Destroyed, Regardless

In the upcoming Prototype 2, you mission should be crystal clear.

Complex5391 days ago
Pop Culture

Interview: "Prototype 2" Producer On What Madness To Expect

From bio-bombs to sentient tendrils, you'll be able lay waste to your surroundings in <i>Prototype 2</i>, and one of the game's devs tells you how.

Peter Rubin5522 days ago
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New "Prototype 2" Trailer: Nice Guys Finish Bad

Evil always triumphs over good, because good is DUMB.

Richie Procopio5568 days ago

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