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We're a few days before some fat dude is supposed to descend down your chimney and leave you stuff. You know what that leaves us? Anxious. And what do we do when we get anxious? Break stuff!! Listen to music that'll help us get our mind off things. What better way to do that than rocking out to twenty (20) mixes. Yeah we've got more than a full day's worth of music for you, right here. DAD Claus, early.khrisd
You already know how we do, but if you don't, take a walk through this week's best reworks. From the top of the pops to the bottom of the barrel, we have a grip of styles from a batch of stellar artists that are out here pushing the sound(s) ahead. But, yeah, you should already know.khrisd
We can't front; this is a pretty strong selection of remixes we have for you this week. And the best part is it's not a bunch of huge names, but a group of solid workers who are out here killing it, consistently. Everything from r&b and hip-hop bootlegs to some serious house reworks that should be available very soon. Take your pick.khrisd
While a lot can be said about focusing on one particular track, the EDM scene is built on these tracks being building blocks for the larger sets, taking place in the raves we flock to on the regular. Most of this shit isn't fully realized until we get into the club and hear two beats thrown together. So let's do ourselves a favor, turn off the hyperbole and turn up the bass.khrisd