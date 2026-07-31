The Prototypes

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We're a few days before some fat dude is supposed to descend down your chimney and leave you stuff. You know what that leaves us? Anxious. And what do we do when we get anxious? Break stuff!! Listen to music that'll help us get our mind off things. What better way to do that than rocking out to twenty (20) mixes. Yeah we've got more than a full day's worth of music for you, right here. DAD Claus, early.
khrisd
You already know how we do, but if you don't, take a walk through this week's best reworks. From the top of the pops to the bottom of the barrel, we have a grip of styles from a batch of stellar artists that are out here pushing the sound(s) ahead. But, yeah, you should already know.
khrisd
We can't front; this is a pretty strong selection of remixes we have for you this week. And the best part is it's not a bunch of huge names, but a group of solid workers who are out here killing it, consistently. Everything from r&b and hip-hop bootlegs to some serious house reworks that should be available very soon. Take your pick.
khrisd
While a lot can be said about focusing on one particular track, the EDM scene is built on these tracks being building blocks for the larger sets, taking place in the raves we flock to on the regular. Most of this shit isn't fully realized until we get into the club and hear two beats thrown together. So let's do ourselves a favor, turn off the hyperbole and turn up the bass.
khrisd

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Download The Prototypes' "The Chronicles" Mix

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Download The Prototypes' BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Session

The Prototypes were recently invited to the BBC Radio 1 "Live Lounge" by Annie Nightingale, and they chose to whip up a 35-minute mix, dropping a number of exclusives, originals, and remixes from their studio. They're a part of the next Shogun Audio wave, so it's good to see them getting on platforms like this. Hopefully we have word on a new single / EP / album (???) in the near future!

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The Best Remixes of the Week

We're back at it with this week's best remixes. We've got a wide range of sounds, with some big artists: TNGHT, Zed Bias, Bassnectar, Traxman, Skream, Friction, and plenty of others. The remix game is live and in full effect this year.

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The Best Remixes of the Week

The staff at DAD are already accustomed to listening to a shedload of music on a weekly basis. There are so many Soundcloud streams, promo blasts, and

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