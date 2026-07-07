Problem Child

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Lil Tay Screengrab
Pop Culture

All of 9-year-old Lil Tay's Instagram Posts Have Disappeared

The 9-year-old "youngest flexer" Lil Tay has disappeared from Instagram following weeks of criticism for her problematic account where she's filmed driving expensive cars, cursing, and hanging out with other celebrities.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2969 days ago
Music

Premiere: Watch The Video For Problem Child's "Me"

This track is the first taste of their upcoming '730 Project'.

Nick Russell3749 days ago

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