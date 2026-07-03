Celebrity Pregnancy

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The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 13
Pop Culture

Tracee Ellis Ross Says She Is 'Not Pregnant,' Jokes She Doesn't Know How to 'Get the Preggers'

The rumor appears to stem from a fake post that showed Ross displaying a positive pregnancy test.

Abel Shifferaw24 days ago
Anne Hathaway
Pop Culture

Anne Hathaway Announces Pregnancy With Playful Video

The clip is set to Barbara Lewis' "Baby, I'm Yours."

Trey Alston28 days ago
'Full House' Star Candace Cameron Bure is Now Expecting Two Grandbabies
Pop Culture

Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Full House’ Is Getting Even Fuller With Two Grandbabies

From D.J. Tanner to doting grandma: how both Natasha and Lev’s baby announcements turned Candace Cameron Bure’s house into a real-life ‘Full House.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo50 days ago
'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Jessie Williams Expecting First Child with Alejandra Onieva
Pop Culture

'Grey’s Anatomy' Alum Jesse Williams Expecting First Child With Alejandra Onieva

Inside the whirlwind romance, secret wedding, and baby news reshaping Jesse Williams’ life after his highly publicized divorce.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
A woman with a red headscarf and fur coat smiles, surrounded by others in a dimly lit setting.
Music

Latto Appears to Confirms Birth of First Child, Shares Intimate Footage Featuring 21 Savage

The ‘Big Mama’ rapper did not confirm the gender of her child.

Jade Gomez61 days ago
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