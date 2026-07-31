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Premiere: Listen To Kartell's Dreamy Synth-Pop Remix Of SG Lewis' "No Less"

SG Lewis' new single gets the treatment from the Roche Musique boss.

James Keith4036 days ago
twilliams shake that
Music

T.Williams - "Shake That"

It's not the first time and it won't be the last time that we have to point out just how funky PMR Records is these days. T.Williams is one of the dud

jakel4462 days ago
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Music

No Artificial Colours ft. Alex Mills - "Reach For Me"

Any American looking over the pond for some quality pop-driven dance music will invariably end up looking at PMR Records. PMR Records is already the h

jakel4471 days ago
javeon intoxicated
Music

Javeon - "Intoxicated (DJ Q Remix)"

We've given you the 411 on Javeon a few times. Now he's back in the form of this DJ Q remix, and whoa. I'll admit, as an American I'm not as up on my

jakel4501 days ago
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Music

Javeon - "Intoxicated"

Javeon's got something special going on right now. We caught a whiff of his genius with "Give Up," and are now hit with a song that Zane Lowe is alrea

khrisd4527 days ago
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german whip rmx
Music

Meridian Dan ft. Skepta, Professor Green, Bosman Birdie & Rizzle Kicks - "German Whip (Remix)"

We told you this Meridian Dan "German Whip" thing was going to go crazy. First we got a Two Inch Punch remix, then True Tiger stepped up for a dirtier

khrisd4529 days ago
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Music

Meridian Dan ft. Big H & JME - "German Whip (True Tiger Remix)"

Looks like you guys thought I was just bugging out, huh? Last week we introduced you to "German Whip" via Two Inch Punch's remix, but today we get to

khrisd4540 days ago
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Music

Meridian Dan ft. Big H & JME - "German Whip (TwoInchPunch WD40 REWORK)"

This is huge. I'm so glad I get to finally speak on "German Whip." If you're not up on "German Whip," it's OK. It's a cut by Meridian Dan that got lov

khrisd4544 days ago
artworks 000069789898 xmz5hq t500x500
Music

Cyril Hahn & Javeon - "Breaking"

At some point we're going to look back and say "damn, PMR you were one of the best." Breaking massive talent after massive talent, PMR's 2014 looks t

jakel4558 days ago
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Music

Watch the PMR Records "Into the Valley" Documentary

For the last two years, PMR Records has been killing it on the low. 2012 saw Jessie Ware receiving loads of critical acclaim, and right behind her Dis

khrisd4636 days ago
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Music

Sam Smith - "Safe With Me (Tourist Remix)"

Sam Smith first appeared in the North American musical consciousness when he sang over Disclosure's "Latch," and now he's back in remixed form. The so

jakel4732 days ago
disclosure settle
Music

Disclosure Announces Their Debut Album, "Settle," Will Be Released in June

PMR Records has announced that Disclosure has finally titled their debut album: Settle will be getting released on June 3. We fell in love with "White

khrisd4854 days ago

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