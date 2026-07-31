Latest Stories
Wiz Khalifa Believes the Earth Is Flat: ‘It’s Only Because I’ve Traveled So Much’
The rapper is the latest public figure to co-sign the conspiracy theory.
Giant Iceberg Twice the Size of NYC Breaks Off Ice Shelf in Antarctica
While the sheer magnitude of the iceberg has some wondering if they should be concerned, experts have chimed in to confirm that this break was expected.
Planet Earth's Total Population Nearing 8 Billion People
While the number is an undeniably massive one, it does not come without its litany of complications, some of which were made more dire by the pandemic.
Chris Brown Shares Video That Erroneously Claims to Show 'Artificial Sun' Being Launched by China
Chris Brown took to Twitter, in a post that’s since been deleted, to spread the word about China creating a not-actually-real “artificial sun."
Scientists Discover Possible Signs of First Planet Beyond Our Galaxy
Astronomers believe they have found an indication of the first-ever planet located outside our galaxy, but admit further data will be needed.
Lil Uzi Vert ‘Working On’ Buying Planet WASP-127b, Grimes Claims He’ll Be ‘First Human to Legally Own a Planet’
Though it's not exactly clear how the process of doing such a thing would work, Lil Uzi Vert says he's working on buying a gas giant exoplanet.
Scientists Discover New Planet Possibly Containing Water Clouds
Scientists recently discovered a planet outside of our solar system called TOI-1231 b that could have water clouds, based on initial observations.
NASA's InSight Lander Detects 2 New 'Marsquakes' on Red Planet
NASA, in its effort to learn more about Mars' interior, is investigating a pair of "Marsquakes" that were detected on the planet back in March.
Earth Won't Have to Worry About Apophis Asteroid for at Least 100 Years, According to NASA
NASA says that it will be at least a century before people even have to think about an 1,100 foot-wide asteroid, dubbed 'Apophis,' striking the planet.
NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars (UPDATE)
The Mars rover Perseverance successfully landed on the planet on Thursday afternoon, and NASA livestreamed the whole thing for the world to witness.
Jupiter and Saturn Give Earth a Show With Historically Rare ‘Great Conjunction’ Event
If you missed the major moment on Monday night, you still have several days to get a not-quite-as-good glimpse at Jupiter and Saturn throwing down history.
Jupiter and Saturn Will Appear as One Big Star on Dec. 21 for the First Time in 800 Years
The Great Conjunction of 2020 will occur as Saturn and Jupiter move closer to one another and appear as one giant star, or a "double planet."
NASA Says Galaxy Could Have At Least 300 Million Habitable Planets
After poring over data from a nine-year mission, NASA says there are at least 300 million potentially habitable planets in the Milky Way.
Scientists Discover Planet Containing Lava Oceans and Supersonic Winds
Scientists have uncovered striking details about the lava planet called K2-141b, such as its magma ocean, and precipitation in the form of rocks.
Researchers May Have Found Set of Salty Lakes Buried Beneath Mars' Surface
New research published in the journal 'Nature Astronomy' indicates there may be a reservoir of extremely salty water buried near the south pole of Mars.
Potential Sign of Life Found in Clouds of Venus
Astronomers note that their findings do not constitute what could be called a "smoking gun" for the issue of life, though the possibility is indeed there.
Dwarf Plant Between Mars and Jupiter Contains Salty Water Beneath Surface
NASA's findings from a data-collecting trip around the dwarf planet of Ceres suggests that the mysterious liquid on the surface is from underground saltwater.
It Rains Molten Iron on This Faraway Exoplanet
This is sure to make you appreciate where you live far more.