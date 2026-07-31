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Latest Stories

Rapper Wiz Khalifa wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket, smiling at an event.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Believes the Earth Is Flat: ‘It’s Only Because I’ve Traveled So Much’

The rapper is the latest public figure to co-sign the conspiracy theory.

Alex Ocho468 days ago
Iceberg region is pictured
Life

Giant Iceberg Twice the Size of NYC Breaks Off Ice Shelf in Antarctica

While the sheer magnitude of the iceberg has some wondering if they should be concerned, experts have chimed in to confirm that this break was expected.

Trace William Cowen1285 days ago
The planet we live on is seen in this historical photo
Life

Planet Earth's Total Population Nearing 8 Billion People

While the number is an undeniably massive one, it does not come without its litany of complications, some of which were made more dire by the pandemic.

Trace William Cowen1445 days ago
Chris Brown performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center
Music

Chris Brown Shares Video That Erroneously Claims to Show 'Artificial Sun' Being Launched by China

Chris Brown took to Twitter, in a post that’s since been deleted, to spread the word about China creating a not-actually-real “artificial sun."

Brenton Blanchet1666 days ago
The Milky Way's Galactic Centre, Jupiter and the Small Magellanic Cloud.
Life

Scientists Discover Possible Signs of First Planet Beyond Our Galaxy

Astronomers believe they have found an indication of the first-ever planet located outside our galaxy, but admit further data will be needed.

Jose Martinez1742 days ago
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uzi
Music

Lil Uzi Vert ‘Working On’ Buying Planet WASP-127b, Grimes Claims He’ll Be ‘First Human to Legally Own a Planet’

Though it's not exactly clear how the process of doing such a thing would work, Lil Uzi Vert says he's working on buying a gas giant exoplanet.

Trace William Cowen1838 days ago
Illustration of the Solar System viewed from beyond Neptune, with all eight planets visible around the Sun.
Life

Scientists Discover New Planet Possibly Containing Water Clouds

Scientists recently discovered a planet outside of our solar system called TOI-1231 b that could have water clouds, based on initial observations.

Jose Martinez1880 days ago
Mars
Life

NASA's InSight Lander Detects 2 New 'Marsquakes' on Red Planet

NASA, in its effort to learn more about Mars' interior, is investigating a pair of "Marsquakes" that were detected on the planet back in March.

Gavin Evans1945 days ago
An asteroid strikes earth.
Life

Earth Won't Have to Worry About Apophis Asteroid for at Least 100 Years, According to NASA

NASA says that it will be at least a century before people even have to think about an 1,100 foot-wide asteroid, dubbed 'Apophis,' striking the planet.

Gavin Evans1953 days ago
Rover rover
Life

NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars (UPDATE)

The Mars rover Perseverance successfully landed on the planet on Thursday afternoon, and NASA livestreamed the whole thing for the world to witness.

Joe Price1992 days ago
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planets
Life

Jupiter and Saturn Give Earth a Show With Historically Rare ‘Great Conjunction’ Event

If you missed the major moment on Monday night, you still have several days to get a not-quite-as-good glimpse at Jupiter and Saturn throwing down history.

Trace William Cowen2050 days ago
saturn jupiter
Life

Jupiter and Saturn Will Appear as One Big Star on Dec. 21 for the First Time in 800 Years

The Great Conjunction of 2020 will occur as Saturn and Jupiter move closer to one another and appear as one giant star, or a "double planet."

tara mahadevan2062 days ago
Alien planets/moons
Life

NASA Says Galaxy Could Have At Least 300 Million Habitable Planets

After poring over data from a nine-year mission, NASA says there are at least 300 million potentially habitable planets in the Milky Way.

Gavin Evans2093 days ago
This photo shows a meteor streaking through the night sky over Myanmar.
Life

Scientists Discover Planet Containing Lava Oceans and Supersonic Winds

Scientists have uncovered striking details about the lava planet called K2-141b, such as its magma ocean, and precipitation in the form of rocks.

Jose Martinez2097 days ago
Nadir view of the Martian South Pole
Life

Researchers May Have Found Set of Salty Lakes Buried Beneath Mars' Surface

New research published in the journal 'Nature Astronomy' indicates there may be a reservoir of extremely salty water buried near the south pole of Mars.

Gavin Evans2135 days ago
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venus
Life

Potential Sign of Life Found in Clouds of Venus

Astronomers note that their findings do not constitute what could be called a "smoking gun" for the issue of life, though the possibility is indeed there.

Trace William Cowen2149 days ago
This montage of images taken by the Voyager spacecraft of the planets.
Life

Dwarf Plant Between Mars and Jupiter Contains Salty Water Beneath Surface

NASA's findings from a data-collecting trip around the dwarf planet of Ceres suggests that the mysterious liquid on the surface is from underground saltwater.

Jose Martinez2182 days ago
Clouds above the planet Jupiter.
Life

It Rains Molten Iron on This Faraway Exoplanet

This is sure to make you appreciate where you live far more.

Gavin Evans2335 days ago

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