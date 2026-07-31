Pink Sweats

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Pink Sweats 'Sound Sessions' Performance
Music

Pink Sweats Delivers Intimate Performance for Grey Goose and the Recording Academy’s ‘Sound Sessions'

The Philly-born singer stopped by the studio to mix an espresso martini before performing his hit songs “Nothing Feels Better” and "Honesty."

Joshua Espinoza1287 days ago
pnb
Music

PnB Rock Connects with Swae Lee & Pink Sweats for "Forever Never" Song and Video

PnB Rock enlists the rhymic talents of Swae Lee and Pink Sweats to assist him on his latest single "Forever Never" which is set to be on his upcoming album.

Jordan Rose1896 days ago
baby-rexha
Music

Bebe Rexha Releases New Album 'Better Mistakes' f/ Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Uzi Vert, Doja Cat, and More

Bebe Rexha has dropped off her second studio album 'Better Mistakes.' She also shared the music video for “Break My Heart Myself” featuring Travis Barker.

tara mahadevan1916 days ago
Cyhi Da Prynce attends Teyana Taylor Album Release Party
Music

CyHi Says He’s Sitting on ‘One of the Greatest Albums’ Ever Recorded

CyHi took to Instagram on Tuesday where he boasted about having “one of the greatest albums ever recorded in rap/music history” in his stash.

Xavier Hamilton1981 days ago
pink
Music

Pink Sweats Shares Debut Album 'Pink Planet'

Last summer, Pink Sweats released his 'Prelude' EP, described at the time as "a plane up in the air" en route to the final destination of 'Pink Planet.'

Trace William Cowen2000 days ago
Advertisement
"AT MY WORST (FEAT. KEHLANI) [REMIX]"
Music

Kehlani Connects With Pink Sweats for "At My Worst" Remix

The R&B sensation's upcoming debut album 'PINK PLANET' is set to arrive on Feb. 12 and will be home to the "At My Worst" remix featuring Kehlani.

Xavier Hamilton2016 days ago
Pink Sweats
Music

Pink Sweats Delivers His Atlantic Records Debut With 'The Prelude'

Ahead of his highly anticipated debut album, rising R&B act Pink Sweats has unleashed his new project 'The Prelude' via Atlantic Records.

Joe Price2210 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App