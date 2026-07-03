Nike Mars Yard

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Nike General Purpose Participation Shoe
Sneakers

Only Losers of the Mars Yard 3.0 Drawing Can Buy Tom Sachs’ New Nike Collab

Here's how to buy the Nike General Purpose Participation Shoe.

Victor Deng294 days ago
Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0
Sneakers

Where to Buy the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0

These are the stores carrying Tom Sachs' Nike Mars Yard 3.0 tomorrow.

Victor Deng302 days ago
Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0
Sneakers

More Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0s Are Arriving in 2026

The first batch of Sachs' Nike Mars Yard 3.0 drops this week for select participants of his I.S.R.U. program.

Brendan Dunne308 days ago
Tom Sachs at a Chanel show for Paris Fashion Week in 2018
Sneakers

Nike Not Working With Tom Sachs, No Releases Planned

The brand responds to a report about an upcoming Tom Sachs shoe with a statement that may indicate its partnership with the controversial artist is no more.

Brendan Dunne1168 days ago
Nike Mars Yard 2.0
Sneakers

Nike Covered Up a Reference to Slave Work on Tom Sachs Sneaker Box in 2017

The box for the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0 sneaker from 2017 originally had a quote from the sculptor Brancusi about working 'like a slave.'

Brendan Dunne1219 days ago
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Nike OverBreak 'Mars Yard' DA9784 700 Pair
Sneakers

Tom Sachs-Looking Nike Overbreaks Release Overseas This Weekend

The 'Fossil' Nike Overbreak, which features a similar color scheme to Tom Sach's Nike Mars Yard shoe, is releasing overseas in February 2021.

Victor Deng1976 days ago
Nike OverBreak 'Mars Yard' DA9784 700 Pair
Sneakers

Why Did Nike Cover Up This Sneaker?

Some people who purchased Nike's OverBreak Overspray shoe believe it could be hiding a Tom Sachs-looking colorway underneath its top layer. Find out more here.

Riley Jones2001 days ago
Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 2.5
Sneakers

Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 2.5 Weartesters Have Been Chosen

Nike and Tom Sachs are enlisting fans to wear test the unreleased Mars Yard 2.5 shoe with Phase One of the program starting on February 2021.

Victor Deng2002 days ago
Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard and Mars Yard Overshoe
Sneakers

Nike Is Releasing Tom Sachs' Mars Yard Collab for Kids

The release date and details for the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard and Mars Yard Overshoe collaborations in kids sizes. Find more info here.

Riley Jones2479 days ago
Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard Overshoe Top Down
Sneakers

Another Chance at Tom Sachs' Nike Mars Yard Overshoe

Expanding on the Mars Yard 2.0, Tom Sachs and Nike introduce the Mars Yard Overshoe, a snow boot-like silhouette aimed to protect the wearer's feet in winter.

Brandon Richard2640 days ago
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Tom Sachs Nike Mars Yard 2.0
Sneakers

First Look at Tom Sachs’ New Nike Collab

The release date and details for the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard Mid TS 'White/Sport Red/Black/Cobalt Bliss' sneakers. First Look at Tom Sachs’ New Nike Collab

Riley Jones2844 days ago
Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard Kids
Sneakers

Tom Sachs' Nike Mars Yard Sneakers Coming in Kids Sizes

Tom Sachs' Nike Mars Yard 2.0 sneakers are rumored to release in toddler sizes in their original 'Natural/Maple/Sport Red' colorway. Find the release date here.

Riley Jones3003 days ago
Tom Sachs Nike Mars Yard Blue
Sneakers

Unreleased Tom Sachs x Nikes Surface

Tom Sachs' Nike Mars Yard 2.0 sneakers in an unreleased blue colorway.

Brendan Dunne3176 days ago
Tom Sachs x NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0
Sneakers

Tom Sachs' Nike Mars Yard Sneakers Releasing Again

The Mars Yard 2.0 is a revamp of Sachs' first Nike collaboration, which launched in 2012 and has since become a very coveted piece of footwear.

Brendan Dunne3291 days ago
Tom Sachs x NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0
Sneakers

There Will Be a Wider Release of the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 2.0

There will be a wider release of the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 2.0, and you don't have to go to Space Camp to get them.

Zac Dubasik3321 days ago
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