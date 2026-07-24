Tom Sachs X Nike Mars Yard 2.0

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Tom Sachs
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Watch Tom Sachs Unbox His NikeCraft Mars Yard Overshoe Ahead of Its Release

The New York-based designer/artist broke down the details of the model and who it was created for.

Joshua Espinoza2845 days ago

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